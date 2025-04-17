Blackhawks' Connor Bedard puts to bed any doubts around his future in Chicago

Connor Bedard has now had two seasons under his belt with the Chicago Blackhawks, and they have not resulted in anything close to a playoff appearance. In 2023-24, Bedard's rookie season, the Hawks finished with the second-fewest points.

Ad

Once again, the Blackhawks have concluded play in 2024-25 and have the second-fewest points in the league. They did, however, gain nine points this season compared to last.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Despite that, the NHL star hasn't thought about leaving the team. He's been considered a generational talent, but he's not angling to get away from his team:

“Something I haven’t put too much thought into, but I’ve said it a 100 times that I love it here and have a great relationship with Kyle. I know I want to be here a long time.”

Ad

Bedard cited his positive relationship with GM Kyle Davidson as a reason he wants to stick around. The young phenom has plans to be the face of the Chicago franchise for many years, although circumstances do change often in this sport.

Connor Bedard addresses growth in Year 2

Connor Bedard didn't have the production he expected or that many expected of him in his second year in the NHL, but he did make some progress. He believes he's taken a few steps that will help him in the long run.

Ad

Connor Bedard made strides in year two (Imagn)

He said, via The Athletic:

Ad

“I think I’ve rounded out my game a bit more. Obviously you would like a step more with production, which hasn’t been there as much. There’s definitely positives for me to take out of and things I can grow. I feel like there’s a lot of room for growth for me, which is exciting in a sense. I think kind of rounding out my game has improved."

Ad

He added that speed and being explosive are "number one" for him, and that he has to learn about his body to determine how to get better in those areas:

“Just kind of learn about my body a bit and how to keep consistency throughout the year and stuff like that. Just try to learn as much as I can. Hopefully it’s a successful offseason.”

The Blackhawks got a 4-3 overtime winner over the Ottawa Senators to close out the 2024-25 season, which was a disappointment, on a high note.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama