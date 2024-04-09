Blackhawks HC Luke Richardson comments humorously on team star Connor Bedard's versatility

Chicago Blackhawks insider Charlie Roumeliotis recently shared a lighthearted comment from Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson regarding rookie sensation Connor Bedard's adaptability on the ice.

Bedard, who joined the league with high expectations placed on him, has lived up to it so far. He left no doubt for critics about his exceptional skills as a hockey player.

Lately, he has been playing both wing and center positions. Richardson jokingly said:

"He's motivated by ice time. I don't think he cares. You could put him on defense and he'd be fine with it. I'm not sure about the goaltender. That would be the only place he wouldn't want to play."

For the Chicago Blackhawks, this season was full of challenges. Currently holding a record of 23-49-5, they are placed 8th in the Central Division with just 51 points. Despite their failure to climb up the standings, Connor Bedard was the bright spot for the franchise.

In the NHL 2023-24 season, Bedard has amassed 59 points (22 goals, 37 assists) in 63 games, highlighting his impact as a rookie in the league.

Connor Bedard was left shut in Chicago Blackhawks' 4-0 loss to the Minnesota Wild

On Sunday, the Minnesota Wild secured a decisive 4-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks, with Kirill Kaprizov leading the charge with two goals and an assist. Rookie goaltender Jesper Wallstedt shone brightly in his first NHL game with 24 saves.

Wallstedt, recalled from Iowa of the AHL, showcased immense growth since his NHL debut, remarking on the gratifying feeling of his shutout performance. The win bolstered Minnesota's playoff hopes, keeping them in contention with 83 points and five games remaining.

The Wild dominated the second period, scoring three goals that included Kaprizov's milestone 40th goal of the season. Wallstedt's calm and composed presence in goal earned praise from teammates, solidifying his potential as a top-tier goaltender.

Wallstedt's improved positioning and mental strength were evident, contributing to a more controlled and enjoyable performance. Chicago struggled to match Minnesota's energy and offensive prowess, conceding to the Wild's relentless pressure throughout the game.

Chicago faces a tough matchup against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday. Also, fans could see Lukas Reichel back in the Blackhawks lineup.