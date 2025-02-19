"Blue nails for our boy": Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith shares preparations with daughter Noa ahead of baby Johnny's first birthday

Late NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his wife Meredith welcomed their second child, Johnny Edward Gaudreau, last year in February. On Tuesday, Meredith posted a couple of stories on her Instagram as the family prepared to celebrate baby Johnny’s first birthday.

In one of the stories, Noa can be seen sitting on a beige cushioned chair at what appears to be a nail salon, getting her nails done by a technician. She wore a light-colored sweater and black pants, with a white bow in her long brown hair. The cozy interior of the salon featured a glass countertop, a floral-designed bottle and neatly arranged items in the background.

“Fun day with my girl today. Prepping for baby Johnny’s first birthday!” Meredith wrote in the caption.

via Instagram/ @meredithgaudreau_/

Meredith Gaudreau shared another adorable moment of her daughter during their outing:

“Blue nails for our boy 💙💙,” Meredith captioned the story.

via Instagram/ @meredithgaudreau_/

Noa can be seen wearing a beige jacket and vibrant rainbow-colored boots. She had a sweet smile on her face as she held out her hands, showing off her freshly painted nails.

Meredith reacts to Team USA’s special tribute for Johnny Gaudreau

Earlier this week, Team USA honored the late Johnny Gaudreau at the ongoing 4 Nations Face-Off. Inside the team's locker room, a Team USA jersey with Gaudreau’s name and No. 13 was displayed as a tribute. The team also surprised Johnny’s father, Guy Gaudreau, by inviting him to their practice before facing Canada.

On Saturday, Meredith Guadreau expressed her gratitude to USA Hockey on X for the tribute. She reposted an ESPN video featuring a segment from a documentary Team USA prepared in Johnny’s memory. In her caption, she wrote:

“Classy organization & group of people ♥️. John wanted to be a part of this so bad. Thank you for honoring him. @usahockey. Love you so much John 🤍.”

The tribute video included messages from NHL players Brady Tkachuk, Jack Eichel, Charlie McAvoy and Vincent Trocheck, who shared their memories of Gaudreau.

Johnny and his brother, Matthew, passed away on Aug. 29 last year in a tragic biking accident. Since then, the hockey community has continued to honor his legacy. Earlier this year, the U.S. World Junior team also paid tribute by hanging his jersey in their locker room before winning gold.

