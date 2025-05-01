St. Louis Blues captain Brayden Schenn was in the spotlight during Wednesday’s 5-3 loss to the Winnipeg Jets after delivering a hit on Mark Scheifele that led to the Jets forward leaving the game early.

The incident occurred at 6:12 of the first period when Schenn delivered a heavy hit to Scheifele, who has a seven-year, $59.5 million contract, along the boards.

He was called for interference and roughing on the play, though Scheifele stayed in the game at first. Later in the period, at 17:02, Radek Faksa delivered another heavy hit on Scheifele. The Jets center did not return after the first.

After the game, Schenn was questioned about the hit.

“Shoulders, nothing too... I haven’t seen the replay, but I don’t believe I hit him in the head,” he responded, standing by the legality of the play.

When asked if Scheifele’s departure shifted the game’s momentum, Schenn didn’t dwell on it.

"I just don't think we played good tonight. We’ve got to be better,and we know that. We'll be ready for Game 6."

Kyle Connor, Dylan DeMelo, Vladislav Namestnikov, and Nino Niederreiter added goals for Winnipeg, while Connor Hellebuyck turned aside 16 shots in net. Nathan Walker scored twice and Jimmy Snuggerud added one for the Blues, while Jordan Binnington stopped 21 shots.

With the win, Winnipeg takes a 3-2 series lead, and Game 6 is set for Friday at St. Louis.

Jets and Blues coaches trade barbs over Mark Scheifele’s injury

Blues head coach Jim Montgomery claimed the injury wasn’t caused by Brayden Schenn’s first-period hit but rather occurred later on a hit from Radek Faksa. Montgomery pointed out that Scheifele remained on the ice for six more minutes after the Schenn collision before leaving.

"Let's make it clear, 55 got hurt from the Faksa hit," Montgomery said.

Jets head coach Scott Arniel disagreed with Montgomery’s comments, saying:

"There's been some things going on in this series, and that was a repeat of what we've seen before .... a player leaving his feet and hitting a player in a very unprotected spot ... like hitting him in the sense almost blindsiding him."

Arniel also expressed frustration with the officiating, saying the minor assessed to Schenn was insufficient and that the play wasn’t reviewed.

Scheifele only logged 8:05 of ice time. The Jets forward has been a key player this postseason, recording six points in five games.

