  • Blueshirts fans irate as New York Rangers suffer three consecutive shutout losses at home - "Show Drury & Panarin the door"

By ARJUN B
Published Oct 15, 2025 03:28 GMT
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at New York Rangers - Source: Imagn
Fans irate as New York Rangers suffer three consecutive shutout losses at home - Source: Imagn

The New York Rangers fanbase is furious after the team suffered a third consecutive shutout defeat at Madison Square Garden as the Rangers lost 2-0 to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.

They previously lost 1-0 to the Washington Capitals on Sunday and a 3-0 defeat to the Pittsburgh Penguins in their season opener at Madison Square Garden.

Fans vented their frustration over the team’s offensive struggles.

One angry fan wrote:

“Someone show Drury and Panarin the door. This team has zero guys to find the back of the net. Pathetic excuse of a team in cap space hell.”
Another fan wrote:

"shut out 3 straight home games but yes Rangers twitter please tell me how good were playing"
Here are some fan reactions:

"I’m gonna be real with you. the fact yall have not scored a goal in THREE HOME GAMES is fucking hilarious," one fan wrote on X.
"Rangers have surpassed the 2001-02 Panthers (155:17) for the longest season-opening streak without a goal on home ice among teams that still exist. The now-defunct Pittsburgh Pirates are the only team with a longer streak (187:19 in 1928)," a fan wrote.
"Shutout by Skinner, 3 games on home ice with no goal… who cursed MSG," a user commented.
"It's like the opponents goalie has their best game every time at the garden. We played so well but nothing went in," another user wrote.

The Rangers will look to break their scoring drought at home as they host the Minnesota Wild on October 20.

In Tuesday’s matchup, Adam Henrique and Trent Frederic scored for Edmonton, while Stuart Skinner turned aside all 30 shots for the shutout. Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves in the loss.

Game Recap: Rangers blanked 2-0 by Oilers

The Oilers got on board midway through the second period. Trent Frederic scored as he slipped a shot through Igor Shesterkin’s pads on a breakaway.

Adam Henrique got the win late in the third finding the empty net with just over a minute left to make it 2-0.

Next up, the Rangers hit the road to face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday. While the Oilers take on the New York Islanders the same night.

About the author
ARJUN B

ARJUN B

Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart.

Know More

