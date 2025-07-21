Bob Stauffer names top 10 Oilers prospects brewing in Edmonton's U-24 pipeline

Edmonton Oilers radio analyst Bob Stauffer recently shared his top 10 U-24 Oilers prospects.The Oilers have a talented pool of young prospects under 24, with their pipeline showing notable improvement this year. Bob Stauffer’s recent top-10 prospect list for the Edmonton Oilers, shared on X, includes the following names:Matt Savoie-RWIsaac Howard-LWMaxim Berezkin-RWBeau Akey-RDRoby Jarventie-LWQuinn Hutson-RWConnor Clattenburg-LWPaul Fischer-LDWilliam Nicholl-LW/CJoshua Samanski-CThe Oilers’ prospect pool has deepened through strategic trades and drafts under GM Stan Bowman, with at least five prospects seen as NHL-caliber, a significant jump from last year, with Savoie and Akey being the standouts.Oilers HC Kris Knoblauch optimistic about Matt SavoieSavoie has been playing primarily with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors in the 2024-25 season.He has recorded 13 goals and 24 assists for 37 points in 45 games, ranking second on the team in scoring. His recent form includes 8 goals and 19 points in his last 17 AHL games, showcasing a strong scoring streak.Drafted ninth overall by the Buffalo Sabres in 2022 and traded to the Oilers last year for Ryan McLeod and Tyler Tullio, Savoi is seen as a high-potential prospect. Kris Knoblauch expressed optimism about Matt Savoie's potential.“With Savoie, the one thing that I’m very optimistic about is penalty kill and how good he was in Bakersfield in that role…,&quot; said Knoblauch. &quot;The opportunity for Savoie is on the penalty kill, not that he can’t be on the power play, but I definitely see him being a big part of our penalty.Savoie was recalled by the Edmonton Oilers multiple times last season. In four NHL games, he recorded one assist and averaged 12:13 of ice time per game. He was reassigned to Bakersfield in March, after a brief stint with the Oilers, where he played alongside Leon Draisaitl but was also a healthy scratch for some games.Also Read: Oilers optimistic of filling PK void caused by $12M forward's exit with young Matt Savoie