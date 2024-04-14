Boston Bruins ease past Pittsburgh Penguins 6-4, tightening Pens’ playoff hopes

The Pittsburgh Penguins were defeated by the Boston Bruins 6-4 on Saturday at PPG Paints Arena. As the Penguins cling to slim hopes of qualifying for a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, this recent loss significantly blew their chances.

According to Moneypuck, Pittsburgh's chances of making the postseason dropped to 20.6%, the fourth-worst percentage among the teams still battling for a spot, including the New York Islanders, Washington Capitals, Detroit Red Wings and Philadelphia Flyers.

As mentioned above, the Penguins have two games left: Monday against the Nashville Predators and Wednesday against the Islanders. At 86 points, their maximum is 90.

Currently, the Islanders have 90 points, three ahead of the Capitals, Red Wings and Flyers, and four ahead of the Penguins. Only Philadelphia has one game left, meaning the best it can do is 89 points.

Meanwhile, the Islanders, Capitals and Red Wings have two games left, giving them a chance to clinch 94, 91 and 91 points, respectively. For the Penguins to leapfrog everyone and qualify for the playoffs, they need the Capitals and Red Wings to lose in regulation, plus wins over the Predators and Islanders.

The 2023-24 season could be the last hurrah for this core group of Penguins players

Sidney Crosby collected his 90th point in the loss to the Bruins, reaching the plateau for the eighth time in his Hall of Fame career. At 36 and heading into the final year of his contract, there have been many rumors that Pittsburgh could try to trade him in the offseason if he is not interested in a rebuild.

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

His long-time teammate, Evgeni Malkin, is 37 and has two years left on his deal. It will be interesting if the two of the best players in Pittsburgh's history conclude their illustrious careers together.

Meanwhile, Kris Letang's contract has the most years left, ending after the 2027-28 season. He's 36, and in four years, he'll be 40 when eligible for free agency.

Now that Jake Guentzel is gone and may not return, Pittsburgh doesn't have another 20-goal scorer outside of Malkin and Bryan Rust, who is close to 30 to close out 2023-24.

After 16 years in the Stanley Cup playoffs, winning three titles in 2009, 2016 and 2017, this could be one of the final chances this core of teammates has to win another ring.

Coach Mike Sullivan may be dismissed in the offseason if Pittsburgh misses the playoffs. This change would mean a new voice would lead Crosby and his teammates in the fall. It would be the first coaching change since 2017.

Kyle Dubas at the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft

In the end, new general manager Kyle Dubas has his hands full with a lineup close to the salary cap, with just over $20,000 available. These two upcoming games against Nashville and New York may be the end of an era in Pittsburgh, especially if the team doesn't collect enough points and misses the playoffs for the third time in Crosby's career.