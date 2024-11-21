The Boston Bruins fired head coach Jim Montgomery after a poor start to the 2024-25 season and named longtime assistant Joe Sacco their new bench boss.

He takes the job having already been a finalist for the Jack Adams Trophy in 2009-10 thanks to his success with the Colorado Avalanche. He has been behind the Bruins bench for the last decade under head coaches Claude Julien, Bruce Cassidy, and Montgomery.

But now, the job belongs to him. Following Boston's first practice since the major leadership change, Sacco shared his thoughts on Montgomery's dismissal.

"It's been a tough 24 hours for myself and the staff," he said at Warrior Ice Arena. “We obviously lost a real good coach, Jim, and even a better person. I’ve established a strong relationship, a strong bond with Jimmy over the last two and a half years.

“He certainly has made me a better coach over that time," Sacco continued. "And I just want to make sure that I wish him all the best. He will land on his feet. He’s too good of a coach. And I want to wish his family the best as well.”

Sacco and the Bruins will host the Utah Hockey Club at TD Garden on Thursday night. They'll be looking to bounce back from a 5-1 setback against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday.

Joe Sacco takes over as Bruins head coach, the second NHL HC gig of his career

The Bruins hope that Sacco will help turn their season around after their poor start. He's already had success as a head coach, having led the Colorado Avalanche to the postseason in 2010 in his first year behind their bench.

Meanwhile, general manager Don Sweeney has put the rest of the team on notice, stating that more changes are coming if their on-ice play doesn't improve quickly.

The Bruins have gotten inconsistent play from their top players like David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand. Goaltender Jeremy Swayman also hasn't come remotely close to living up to the new contract that made him the fifth-highest-paid player in the NHL at his position.

