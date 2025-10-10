Boston fans dejected at Hampus Lindholm injury update from Bruins vs. Blackhawks: "If it's his knee again his career is over"

Fans reacted after the Boston Bruins announced that defenseman Hampus Lindholm would miss the rest of their Thursday game against the Chicago Blackhawks with a lower-body injury.Lindholm left the game during the first period after logging just 4:26 of ice time. The setback is concerning for Bruins fans, as the veteran defenseman previously missed 65 games last season due to a broken kneecap.Following the update, fans took to social media to share their concern and frustration over the situation. One fan wrote,“If it’s his knee again, his career might be over.”Annoyed Bruins Fan @mfunkhauserLINK@NHLBruins if it's his knee again his career is over.Another fan wrote,&quot;Dude, Hampus, what is your body's issue? Need more stretching?&quot;Jeremy @Jer_LincolnLINK@NHLBruins Dude, Hampus, what is your body's issue? Need more stretching?Here are some fan reactions:&quot;back to back might’ve been to much. Sad thought he looked good today and yesterday, hopefully its a recovery issue and not a permanent issue&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Dude was healthy enough to play 1 whole game... FML&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Gonna look weird with just the top half of a dude out there&quot; another user wrote,&quot;Well last season his knee was shattered after being hit directly by a puck. I don’t think stretching can fix that&quot; a user commented.Hampus Lindholm appeared in only 17 games last season, registering three goals and seven points.Hampus Lindholm’s recovery last seasonLindholm first underwent knee surgery in November but suffered a setback in February. It required another procedure to remove a screw that was causing irritation.“It’s frustrating when you can’t help out. I’m a hockey player, I want to be on the ice and help the fellas out. Obviously, it was tough, but I learned a lot,” Lindholm said. (per NHL.com)“There’s stuff you can learn from being on the sidelines. I always try to improve, especially when you are injured.Even if you can’t do one thing, you can do something else to try to improve.”During his rehab, Lindholm mixed pool sessions with physical therapy. He even found creative ways to stay sharp at home. He added that it probably looked funny to see him standing with crutches while still stickhandling, but it helped him stay connected to the sport.By June, Hampus Lindholm was finally back on the ice, beginning his return to full training.