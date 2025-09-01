Bruins' Hampus Lindholm takes a "day trip" to witness Liverpool's win over Arsenal with his dad Jonas

This weekend, Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm attended Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Arsenal at Anfield joining his father Jonas for the trip.

The pair were in the stands as Liverpool earned a 1-0 win thanks to a late free-kick from Dominik Szoboszlai in the 83rd minute. The result extended Liverpool’s perfect start to the season and dealt Arsenal their first defeat.

Lindholm later posted a picture from the matchday on his Instagram story featuring himself and his father inside the stadium. In the caption, he wrote:

“Day trip to see the Reds win!! YNWA.”

via Instagram/@lindholm27

Earlier last week, Hampus Lindholm participated in the NHLPA European Player Media Tour in Milan, joining fellow NHL stars including Leafs forward William Nylander. The event included media sessions and appearances tied to the new partnership with Italy’s Serie A ahead of the 2026 Milano-Cortina Olympics.

Hampus Lindholm unhappy with team ‘identity’

Hampus Lindholm is determined to help turn the page after a difficult 2024-25 campaign that saw him sidelined for most of the year with serious injuries. The Swedish blueliner was limited to just 17 games due to a broken patella and lingering back issues.

Speaking on ‘32 Thoughts: The Podcast’ during the NHL/NHLPA European media tour in Milan, Italy, Lindholm admitted it was painful to watch from the press box as the team struggled to find consistency.

“I felt like watching the games, it was hard to really see what our identity was,” Lindholm said. “We need to get back to that, and then you can kind of work from there.”

Lindholm was blunt about the team’s culture and stressed that Boston needs to reestablish the standard that once defined them.

“We’ve talked a lot about the Boston culture,” he said. “Every team has their own culture. We need to find how we’re going to play with the guys that we have in that locker room early this year, because every year is unique. We know we have that Boston culture of how we want to play. I think the guys in the room need to really buy into what we want to accomplish out there.”

Lindholm then shared that he sees hope in both the franchise’s veterans and its promising prospects. In particular, he pointed out first-round pick James Hagens as a potential cornerstone once he reaches the NHL level.

