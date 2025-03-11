Brad Marchand crowns $80,000,000 Panthers star as 'the best two-way player,' draws comparison with Patrice Bergeron

Brad Marchand reflected on his return to TD Garden as a visiting player. Marchand spent 16 seasons with the Boston Bruins before being traded to the Florida Panthers on Friday, just before the trade deadline.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday after the Panthers' morning skate, Marchand said the last few days had “been a whirlwind.” He also discussed his new teammates and how it felt to get familiar with a new set of players.

In particular, Marchand praised Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov, even comparing him to legendary Bruins player Patrice Bergeron. Responding to a question about interacting with Barkov during morning practice, Marchand said:

“The way he's so skilled; very, very sound defensively. Every aspect of his game; he is another Bergie in that sense. And it's a lot more fun to be playing with him than against him.” (29:05)

“And a huge reason why Florida has become the powerhouse that they have is because of him. And it's not just the on-ice stuff, but you hear the way the guys talk about him off the ice and just watching him, the way he trains and eats and takes care of himself. There's a reason why he's the best two-way player in the game now, and it’s his details.”

Barkov is arguably the best defensive forward in the league, having won the Frank J. Selke Trophy for best defensive player in 2021 and 2024. The Finnish-Russian center also led the Panthers to a Stanley Cup championship last season. Barkov is in the third year of an eight-year, $80 million contract with an AAV of $10 million.

On Saturday, while speaking to reporters, Barkov was asked how he felt about Marchand joining the Panthers.

“Excited to have him on our side for once,” Barkov said.

Brad Marchand shares an update about his injury and recovery timeline

Marchand also provided an update on his injury and when he could be expected to make his Panthers debut.

“They kind of said 3-4 to six weeks originally,” Marchand said. “It’s one of those things that it gets to a point where it’s healed, then it’s pain management. I’m not really sure. I know I definitely couldn’t play right now, so just kind of work through it day to day.”

Marchand also remained complimentary about the Bruins' management and said “he’s not going to think about” where he’ll be after the season ends.

