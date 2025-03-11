Brad Marchand injury: Insider gives crucial update on star winger’s return timeline post Panthers trade

NHL insider Chris Johnston shared the latest about Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand’s injury status. Johnston said it was “going to be interesting to see Marchand in a Panthers jersey.”

Ad

Speaking on TSN 1050’s “First Up with Korolnek & Colaiacovo” on Tuesday, Johnston said:

“Marchand can play with the Panthers before the playoffs. But it's a short tenure, right? And I think that's a little bit reflected in what the Panthers paid to get Marchand from Boston.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Brad Marchand is currently week-to-week with an upper-body injury. After 16 seasons in the NHL with the Boston Bruins, the veteran winger was traded to the Panthers minutes before the deadline ran out on Friday. The sudden move shocked fans and Bruins players alike.

Johnston also said he was anticipating Marchand taking the ice for a different franchise for the first time in his NHL career:

“It's gonna be interesting to see him in that Panthers jersey, see him get in the mix, and certainly don't have any reason to believe, by the time the playoffs roll around, that he won't be back in the lineup, in a position to make a difference.” [13:11]

Ad

The 36-year-old was part of the Stanley Cup-winning team in his debut 2010-11 season. Since then, he has become a highly influential forward player, adept at breaking up the opposing team’s plays and ruining their flow. Marchand has scored 422 goals with 554 assists for 976 points in 1,090 games for the Bruins in the league.

Brad Marchand’s injury did not stop him from heading to Florida

Brad Marchand arrived in Florida for his introductory press conference on Monday. Johnston reacted to the forward’s statement from yesterday.

Ad

“And I thought Marchand’s comments were pretty classy yesterday,” Johnston said. “Just saw him get a bit emotional talking about how he did acknowledge that he tried to stay in Boston, but he understands the business side of things, and had some kind words for his GM, that had to make a tough call to trade his captain away.” [12:48]

Ad

In the media session, Marchand had refused to blame the Bruins front office for trading him.

“You know, I have had an incredible run in that organization, and I am extremely proud of how things went there,” Marchand said via NHL. “It was disappointing things didn't get done, just because I love the organization and wanted to stay there. But I know this is a business, and every player has a shelf life.”

Brad Marchand will join the Panthers on their upcoming six-game road trip, which begins with a visit to the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama