Brad Marchand delivers pizzas to celebrating Panthers fans at Elbo Room post Stanley Cup win [WATCH]

Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand kept the championship celebration going by surprising fans with a stack of pizzas at a local beachfront bar.
The footage, published on Friday, showed the Panthers veteran delivering pizzas to fans celebrating at the Elbo Room, a popular watering hole in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, early Wednesday following the team's locker room celebration.
Here’s a look at the moment:
The scene, caught by a fan, showed Marchand playing the role of delivery man. Calls from excited fans can be heard in the background as Marchand, clad in a t-shirt and baseball cap, walks up with pizza boxes to share with fans.
Marchand, a free agent this summer, has won over the hearts of fans in South Florida. The Panthers face an unfortunate salary cap crunch, making it challenging to keep Marchand and other free agents like Sam Bennett and Aaron Ekblad.
Brad Marchand keeping up Florida Panthers' tradition
Brad Marchand’s pizza delivery on Wednesday was part of a tradition the Florida Panthers started last season.
According to ESPN, the Panthers chose the Elbo Room, a popular bar in Fort Lauderdale, as the scene of their Cup celebration.
The Panthers won the Stanley Cup at home, moving the celebration from Amerant Bank Arena to the Elbo Room. The team continued the celebration this season, heading from the ice to the popular hangout.
The Stanley Cup Final ended on Tuesday night, with the celebration carrying over into Wednesday morning. Fans and players spent some time together, rejoicing in the singular achievement by the Panthers.
Here’s a glimpse of Marchand’s locker room celebration:
Marchand continued the celebration throughout Wednesday, hitting the town in a golf cart with the Stanley Cup in tow.
Here’s a peek:
Marchand can be seen holding two drinks in his hand while smoking a cigar. Meanwhile, the Stanley Cup is by his side and other players are visible in the background.
If Marchand doesn’t return to the Panthers next season, he will have taken with him some fond memories of partying in South Florida.
