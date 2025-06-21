Brad Marchand delivers pizzas to celebrating Panthers fans at Elbo Room post Stanley Cup win [WATCH]

Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand kept the championship celebration going by surprising fans with a stack of pizzas at a local beachfront bar.

The footage, published on Friday, showed the Panthers veteran delivering pizzas to fans celebrating at the Elbo Room, a popular watering hole in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, early Wednesday following the team's locker room celebration.

Here’s a look at the moment:

Expand Tweet

Trending

The scene, caught by a fan, showed Marchand playing the role of delivery man. Calls from excited fans can be heard in the background as Marchand, clad in a t-shirt and baseball cap, walks up with pizza boxes to share with fans.

Marchand, a free agent this summer, has won over the hearts of fans in South Florida. The Panthers face an unfortunate salary cap crunch, making it challenging to keep Marchand and other free agents like Sam Bennett and Aaron Ekblad.

Brad Marchand keeping up Florida Panthers' tradition

The Florida Panthers have created a championship celebration tradition of their own at the Elbo Room - Source: Imagn

Brad Marchand’s pizza delivery on Wednesday was part of a tradition the Florida Panthers started last season.

According to ESPN, the Panthers chose the Elbo Room, a popular bar in Fort Lauderdale, as the scene of their Cup celebration.

The Panthers won the Stanley Cup at home, moving the celebration from Amerant Bank Arena to the Elbo Room. The team continued the celebration this season, heading from the ice to the popular hangout.

The Stanley Cup Final ended on Tuesday night, with the celebration carrying over into Wednesday morning. Fans and players spent some time together, rejoicing in the singular achievement by the Panthers.

Here’s a glimpse of Marchand’s locker room celebration:

Expand Tweet

Marchand continued the celebration throughout Wednesday, hitting the town in a golf cart with the Stanley Cup in tow.

Here’s a peek:

Expand Tweet

Marchand can be seen holding two drinks in his hand while smoking a cigar. Meanwhile, the Stanley Cup is by his side and other players are visible in the background.

If Marchand doesn’t return to the Panthers next season, he will have taken with him some fond memories of partying in South Florida.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama