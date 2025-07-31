Brad Marchand joined by Nova Scotia natives Sidney Crosby & Nathan MacKinnon for his day with Stanley Cup

Florida Panthers star Brad Marchand, a Nova Scotia native, recently celebrated his day with the Stanley Cup alongside fellow Nova Scotians Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon. Marchand, who had an incredible run with the Panthers, played a key role in their second consecutive championship, defeating the Edmonton Oilers in six games during the 2025 Stanley Cup Final. MacKinnon shared the moment from the celebration on Instagram, where he and Crosby wore Marchand’s &quot;BM 63&quot; caps.(Image Source: Nathan MacKinnon/IG)(Image Source: Katrina Marchand/IG)Brad Marchand won the Stanley Cup for the second time, having won his first with the Boston Bruins in 2011. Meanwhile, MacKinnon has won the Cup once with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022, and Sidney Crosby has lifted it three times with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2009, 2016, and 2017. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe trio of Marchand, MacKinnon, and Crosby played key roles in Team Canada’s victory over the United States to win the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament in February.Analyst names Nathan MacKinnon's contract as best in pro sportsDom Luszczyszyn of The Athletic named Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon’s eight-year, $100.8 million contract as the best in professional sports due to its team-friendly terms. He compared it to recent contracts signed by Mikko Rantanen and Mitch Marner, both at $12 million annually. While acknowledging Rantanen and Marner as superstars and top-20 players, Luszczyszyn emphasized that MacKinnon, a top-three player, is significantly better.&quot;Just think of the two big deals that were just signed for Mikko Rantanen and Mitch Marner: both at a fair $12 million. Two superstars, yes, but not anywhere near MacKinnon’s level,” Luszczyszyn wrote.He added:“They’re top-20 players — MacKinnon is top three. How big is that difference and how many more millions is that worth? About $6 million by my estimate, giving MacKinnon one of the best deals in the sport.MacKinnon has been with the Colorado Avalanche for twelve seasons, after being drafted first overall by the club in the 2013 NHL draft. The 29-year-old finished his third consecutive 100-point campaign after notching 116 points through 32 goals and 84 assists in the 2024-25 season.Also Read: NHL X in a frenzy as Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon are spotted golfing with Macklin Celebrini