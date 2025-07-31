"Mack is now natemac and sidcros adopted child?": NHL X in a frenzy as Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon are spotted golfing with Macklin Celebrini

The hockey world is buzzing with excitement as a photo has emerged of Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon and San Jose Sharks prospect Macklin Celebrini on the golf course.The image posted on the social media platform X by a fan has sent fans into a frenzy. Many are speculating about the nature of their outing.One fan jokingly quipped,&quot;Mack is now natemac and sidcros adopted child?&quot; referencing the blurred-out child in the photo.Another fan wrote,&quot;Just taking his future place among legends.&quot;Here are some fan reactions:&quot;It is hilarious that the kid's face is blurred out, as if this photo wouldn't be the single coolest captured moment of just about any kid -- or adult's -- life.&quot; a fan commented.&quot;all i see is there nova scotians and macklin and i think its very okay actually&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;I know it's just a round of golf but every minute Macklin gets to spend with guys like Sid and Nate is a huge win for us IMO. Guys like that have a mindset that they take everywhere they go, and I'm sure Mack is just being a sponge.&quot; a user commented.&quot;Cant wait for Mack to convince Mackinnon and Crosby to come to the Sharks in 2 years for our deep playoff run to have a third line of: Mac Cros Goodrow&quot; another user wrote.Whether it’s just a casual offseason hangout or something more significant, one thing’s for sure — the photo has caused a stir in the hockey world.Nathan MacKinnon's take on Macklin CelebriniNathan MacKinnon has nothing but praise for the young phenom Macklin Celebrini. MacKinnon, who was the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL draft, has already made a significant impact in the league.&quot;I have no advice for him. He's a pro. He is miles ahead of where I was at 18, mentally.” Nathan MacKinnon said. (per NHL.com)“I think his dad has given him a lot of knowledge, you know, put him in a great spot. Obviously, he was raised great, too. He's a great kid. He's dominating. He's standing out with a lot of older players.”MacKinnon thinks Celebrini’s impressive rookie season puts him in a great position to earn a spot on the Olympic team.