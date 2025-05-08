Florida Panthers winger Brad Marchand made a major admission following his team’s 4-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 2 on Wednesday night at Scotiabank Arena.

The notable agitator addressed the media following the game, describing how he perceives the Leafs to have changed in this postseason. Marchand, a former Boston Bruin, had faced the Leafs numerous times in the postseason, including last year when the Bruins bounced Toronto in the first round.

When asked about what he saw different about the Leafs this season, Brad Marchand said the following as reported by Sportsnet:

“Yeah, absolutely. They're continuing to get better and grow as a group. They brought a lot of good pieces in at the deadline and the off-season to kind of adjust their back end. They're heavy back there. Obviously, their coaching has changed, and their structure is very good right now, especially in the D zone. They don't give up a whole lot around the net.”

The positive comments come on the heels of a frustrating defeat in which the Panthers held the lead twice in the game.

Marchand concluded:

“So, we knew it was going to be a really tough battle. We didn't expect to roll over them by any means. We have our work cut out. They're playing really well, and obviously their top guys are capitalizing on every opportunity.”

Brad Marchand, who joined the Panthers at the trade deadline, will need to step up as the Panthers look to avoid falling into a 3-0 series hole on Friday night at home in Game 3.

Brad Marchand part of a successful Panthers’ third line against Maple Leafs

Brad Marchand and the Panthers’ third line have been successful in the first two games against the Toronto Maple Leafs in their Round 2 series in the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs.

As Maple Leafs’ reported Luke Fox noted, the Panthers have outscored the Leafs 4-1 when Marchand, Anton Lundell, and Eetu Luostarinen hit the ice.

In fact, Lundell tied the game early in the third period of Game 2. Unfortunately for the Cats, Mitch Marner scored 17 seconds later to restore the Leafs’ one-goal lead. Marner’s goal would hold up as the game-winner, despite a late onslaught from the Panthers that left the team gassed down the stretch.

With the Marchand-Lundell-Luostarinen line gaining traction against the Leafs, coach Paul Maurice could be more inclined to set up matchups favoring the Marchand line as the series shifts to Florida for Games 3 and 4.

There is no question that the Panthers will be counting on the veteran forward to conjure up the playoff magic he showed while playing with the Boston Bruins.

