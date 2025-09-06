Brad Marchand reacts to Lane Hutson’s dad hinting at his son representing Canada at Olympics after Team USA snub

Brad Marchand responds to Lane Hutson’s father, Rob Hutsos, hinting at Team Canada option after Team USA’s orientation camp snub in August.During an appearance on the &quot;Recrutes HabsCast&quot; podcast, Rob Hutson sparked a debate by suggesting his son could represent Canada at the 2026 Olympics after being left off Team USA’s camp.With dual citizenship through his Canadian father and American mother, Hutson is eligible to play for either country.Brad Marchand, who took part in Team Canada’s orientation camp, caught wind of the comments and quickly reacted on X, posting:“get this guy in check.”Hutson, fresh off a Calder Trophy-winning rookie season, recorded six goals and 66 points in 82 games, cementing himself as one of the NHL’s most exciting young blueliners. Still, despite his breakout year, he was left off Team USA’s 44-player orientation camp roster in August.Fans respond to Marchand’s take on Lane Hutson’s Team Canada optionBrad Marchand’s reaction to Lane Hutson’s father hinting at a Team Canada future sparked plenty of chatter online. Some fans sided with Marchand, calling his response the,“Canada would be smart to lock him up now. Wont get another chance ever again. Idiocy if they don't. Even Lane's Dad thought it was the right move.&quot;.deadPoet @TheMiloshLINK@BarDown Canada would be smart to lock him up now. Wont get another chance ever again. Idiocy if they don't. Even Lane's Dad thought it was the right move.Another fan pushed back, arguing:&quot;His dad is off base right now but Brad should mind his own business as well. Telling another player to get his dad in check out of line.&quot;Zoomzip @Zoomzip1LINK@BarDown @TheCurfewBoys His dad is off base right now but Brad should mind his own business as well. Telling another player to get his dad in check out of line.Here are some fan reactions:&quot;Be patient. There’ll be other olympics. He’s good. But is he a top 6 American Defenseman? Not right now.&quot; one fan worte.&quot;The requirement is four consecutive years of play in Canada’s domestic system under Hockey Canada registration. That doesn’t mean Olympic games or NHL games in Montreal. It means registering as a player in Canadian-sanctioned competitions...&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;&quot;One good season and dad talking crazy. Why is he even in the spotlight at all? Shut up and let your kid handle his own business&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;This kid never had a chance of making Team USA and this smacks of entitlement. Hell, even Team Canada passed over Sidney Crosby in 2006, despite him being the best player in the world.&quot; another user wrote.It remains to see if Lane Hutson suits up for Canada or Team USA.