Rob Hutson, the father of Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson, stirred up buzz by hinting that his son could represent Canada at the 2026 Olympics after being left off Team USA’s radar.Lant is coming off a Calder Trophy-winning rookie season, tallying six goals and 66 points in 82 games, quickly emerging as one of the NHL’s brightest young blueliners. Yet, despite his breakout year, Hutson was left out of Team USA’s 44-player orientation camp in August.On the Recrutes HabsCast podcast, Rob Hutson expressed surprise and disappointment over his son's snub:“I think our family has made a commitment to Team USA 🇺🇸 hockey throughout the years. I don’t know what Bill Guerin was thinking, I don’t know him, he probably obviously doesn’t know Lane.&quot; (15:26 onwards)&quot;We have to live with how they see it, we don’t have to agree with it.. This fuels anyone, especially if you’re as competitive as Lane.&quot;Rob went on to stress that there are no hard feelings toward USA Hockey but left the door open for a major twist:“There’s no animosity towards it. They have the opportunity to make the decisions they make, so be it. ... You never know what happens in the future. My boys are also Canadian.”Hutson, who holds dual citizenship through his Canadian father and American mother, can technically suit up for either nation.Lane Hutson addresses Team USA camp snubAhead of last week’s Hush Hockey Challenge, Lane Hutson shared his thoughts on being left out of Team USA’s orientation camp which took place on Aug. 26-27 in Plymouth, Michigan.“There are a lot of great American players, and I wish them all the best at camp,” Hutson told RDS.ca. “For me, the focus is on getting ready for the season.”While disappointed, the young defenseman hasn’t shut the door on his Olympic dream:&quot;I would love to play there, you never know what can happen, the season is long. If the opportunity arises, I would of course like to participate.&quot;Team USA selected its first six players for the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics. Jack Eichel, Auston Matthews, Brady Tkachuk, Matthew Tkachuk, Quinn Hughes and Charlie McAvoy.Despite not receiving an invite, Lane Hutson remains hopeful to earn a spot on the roster.