Brad Marchand returns to Cameo with $680 personalized videos booking, days after Panthers' Stanley Cup win

Brad Marchand has made a return to the Cameo platform, offering personalized video messages for $400, days after the Florida Panthers’ Stanley Cup victory.

Marchand had been away from the platform for a year before announcing his comeback in an Instagram story. The platform features Brad Marchand’s profile, displaying his name, his association with the Florida Panthers, and a variety of video options such as an intro video and birthday messages.

(Image Source: Brad Marchand/IG)

The base price is set at $402, with an expedited 24-hour delivery option available for an additional $199.50, resulting in a total of $680.34. An extra $19.99 can be added for Cameo watermark removal. The profile emphasizes his availability for 24-hour delivery and features a 4.87 rating based on 142 reviews.

Marchand’s personalized Cameos are known for their lively and engaging content, catering to a range of occasions. From delivering birthday greetings to devoted fans to providing motivational pep talks that can energize any hockey team, he brings a unique flair to each video.

His messages often include shoutouts to specific players, nods to memorable hockey moments, or playful chirps, all customized to suit the request. The average duration of videos on Marchand's Cameo is 31 minutes and 10 seconds, with his most recent upload dating back to April of the previous year.

(Image Source: Cameo)

Analyst opines Brad Marchand may not fit with the Maple Leafs

NHL analyst Martin Biron has recently suggested that Brad Marchand would not be a good fit for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Marchand is one of the biggest free agents available, with the Maple Leafs rumored to be interested in the veteran.

Biron expressed doubts about Marchand’s compatibility with the team and warned that while the Leafs need to address a significant loss of offensive production, Marchand might not be suitable for a top-six role in their lineup.

"In Florida, he was on the third line. Numbers weren't great in Boston this year, so I say you got to be careful when thinking about top-six talent. But they're going to have to replace a lot of offense. It has to be top-six talent. Brad Marchand may not fit in a top-six role with the Toronto Maple Leafs," he said.

Marchand won his career's second Stanley Cup after 14 years. His 20-point contribution in the playoffs helped the Panthers win their back-to-back championship.

About the author Abhishek Dilta Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.



A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.



Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.



Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture. Know More

