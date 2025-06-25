Two-time Stanley Cup winner Brad Marchand has been linked to the Toronto Maple Leafs as a potential free agent target heading into NHL free agency.

Marchand is currently a free agent and is a highly sought-after player due to his playoff experience, leadership, and competitive edge. According to reports, the Maple Leafs are among the top suitors interested in Marchand.

Despite Brad Marchand's stellar outing for the Florida Panthers in the playoffs, NHL analyst Martin Biron expressed skepticism about his fit as a top-six forward for the Toronto Maple Leafs during a segment on TSN’s That’s Hockey show.

Biron noted that Marchand played on the third line in Florida and had underwhelming numbers with Boston in the 2024-25 season. He cautioned that while the Leafs need to replace significant offensive production, Marchand may not suit a top-six role on their roster.

"Is Brad Marchand a top-six talent? In Florida, he was on the third line. Numbers weren't great in Boston this year, so I say you got to be careful when thinking about top-six talent. But they're going to have to replace a lot of offense. It has to be top-six talent. Brad Marchand may not fit in a top-six role with the Toronto Maple Leafs."

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving has emphasized the need to change the team's "DNA" following another playoff disappointment after a second-round loss to Marchand's Panthers.

Brad Marchand's gritty, clutch playstyle and playoff pedigree (115 points in 108 playoff games) align with Toronto's goal to add toughness and postseason success.

Another team joins Maple Leafs for Brad Marchand

While the Toronto Maple Leafs have been the frontrunners to sign Brad Marchand, another team has emerged as a contender for the 37-year-old veteran.

According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the Utah Mammoth (formerly Utah Hockey Club) is also in discussion to sign Marchand.

“I think Utah's in there. I think Toronto is going to be in there. And I think there are going to be other teams there as well. And it's going to be very interesting to see where Florida, an analytically heavy team, feels that it can go here. So I think that's going to be fascinating," Friedman said.

Marchand made a key contribution of 20 points in helping the Florida Panthers win their back-to-back Stanley Cup championship. Marchand joined the Panthers following a trade from the Boston Bruins at the trade deadline.

