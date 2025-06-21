Brad Marchand’s edgy ‘Losers’ sticker aimed at Oilers elicits reactions from NHL fans on social media -”The trolling will never end”

Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand is known for his antics on and off the ice. After the Panthers defeated the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final, Marchand trolled them on social media.

In his Instagram story, Marchand is seen wearing a t-shirt with the Oilers logo sticker. However, instead of "Oilers" inside the logo, it says "Losers".

This quickly drew reactions from NHL fans on social media. One fan wrote on Twitter:

"The trolling will never end."

Another fan wrote,

"Bro won the Cup and his head is filled with Oilers? What a winner!

Here are some more fan reactions:

"Buddy is asking for it…the revenge tour and bulletin board material is already peak." one fan wrote.

"He can sport that too because he basically owned them in game 5" another fan wrote.

"Never seen an nhl team so classless and disrespectful toward their opponent…not even an oilers fan…come on guys you’re making hockey look bad" a user commented.

"Even as an Oilers fan I say DO NOT take his phone away. This is all in good fun and Marchand seems to be the only one in the NHL ok with being themself." another user wrote.

Brad Marchand put together an impressive postseason, finishing with 10 goals and 20 points over 23 games.

Utah Mammoth to make push for Brad Marchand despite Florida’s tax perks

The Utah Mammoth is poised to make a push for star winger Brad Marchand despite the tax advantages that the Florida Panthers can offer, according to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman on the "32 Thoughts" podcast on Friday.

Marchand's current contract expires on July 1st, at which point he will become an unrestricted free agent.

“I think Utah's in there. I think Toronto is going to be in there. And I think there are going to be other teams there as well. And it's going to be very interesting to see where Florida, an analytically heavy team, feels that it can go here. So I think that's going to be fascinating," Friedman said.

Friedman pointed out that Marchand is likely to land a major raise, suggesting a deal worth $24 million, a three-year contract with an average annual value of $8 million.

