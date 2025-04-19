Brad Marchand's sister Rebecca hangs out with her 'Jupiter Crew' for 'Tiki bar nights'

On Saturday, Brad Marchand’s sister, Rebecca, shared a story on her Instagram. She spent the evening with her friends, who call themselves the “Jupiter Crew.” The group went out for one of their usual “Tiki bar nights,” where they gathered at a tiki bar with live music.

The group looked happy taking photos under a thatched roof near the water.

Her brother, Brad Marchand, now plays for the Florida Panthers. From 2004 to 2008, Brad played junior hockey for three different teams. He was first drafted by Moncton Wildcats. Then he moved to Val-d'Or Foreurs, and later to Halifax Mooseheads.

The Boston Bruins then made a trade to get him in the 2006 draft. Brad spent the 2008–09 season with the Providence Bruins. He made his NHL debut in 2009, becoming a full-time NHL player in 2010. He helped the Bruins win the Stanley Cup in 2011, and also played in 2013 and 2019 Stanley Cup Finals.

Brad became known for scoring goals and also for getting into trouble on the ice, facing fines and suspensions. Marchand became the most suspended player in NHL history, with nine suspensions in 2021-2022, the record for most individual suspensions in a single season.

Brad Marchand spotted golfing with family

Brad Marchand played golf with his family this week. He was joined by his mom Lynn, sister Rebecca, and Rebecca’s fiancee, Heather. Rebecca shared a group photo on Instagram from the outing, writing “Great Golf Crew” in her story.

Brad wore a white shirt, shorts, sneakers, and a cap. Rebecca wore a white top, skirt, and light green shoes. Their mom wore a pink long-sleeve top, white skirt, and pink cap. Heather wore a light blue polo, white shorts, and a beige cap.

Rebecca and Heather have also supported Brad at games. Earlier, they wore matching Panthers jackets with his name and number to a Panthers game.

