Brad Marchand's sister Rebecca and fiancee Heather don matching No. 63 Florida Panthers jackets

Former Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand and his family are getting accustomed to life in Florida following his trade to the Panthers at the deadline. Meanwhile, his sister Rebecca made sure to display her support for her brother.

On Saturday, Rebecca Marchand posted an Instagram story on her account featuring herself and her fiancee Heather at a hockey arena. The couple was seen walking side by side both wearing matching red Florida Panthers jackets.

via Instagram /@marchandrealtor

The custom made apparel had "MARCHAND" and the number 63 printed on the back in bold white and gold lettering. Rebecca tagged Heather on the story and also mentioned Ben Weiner who is the proprietor of Jeanius Jackets. The fashion label produces custom hand-stitched fan apparel especially hockey jackets.

Rebecca Marchand occasionally attends her brother’s game and was present at TD Garden last February for the final of the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. She was part of the Marchand family’s post-win celebrations and also linked up with Canadian country singer Brett Kissel on the occasion.

Brad Marchand’s wife reacts to his debut goal for Panthers

Earlier this week on Thursday, Brad Marchand scored his first goal as a Florida Panther in a 4-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings. The goal came at 16:21 of the second period at Amerant Bank Arena.

Following the game, his wife Katrina Marchand shared a couple of posts on her Instagram stories celebrating his first goal in a Panthers jersey. One video showed the highlight clip of the goal. Katrina added a few red heart emojis in the caption while sharing it on her story.

Marchand and Katrina have been married since 2015. They have two daughters Sawyer and Rue, and Katrina has a son named Sloane from a previous marriage.

Brad Marchand himself seemed very happy to score his debut goal for the Panthers. In the post-game interview, he said:

“I’m just enjoying this whole journey, it is such a unique experience for myself. I have been part of really good teams that have accomplished big things, and some that haven’t.”

“Regardless, what you realize is these opportunities are few and far between. Enjoy every day in this league, and I’m having a lot of fun right now,” he added.

Marchand was traded to Florida from Boston on March 7 this year which came as a surprise to many. He had played his entire NHL career with the Bruins since 2009-10 and was named team captain before the 2023-24 season.

