Brad Marchand’s wife Katrina drops 4-word reaction to hubby & Panthers driving a golf cart along with Stanley Cup

The Florida Panthers clinched the Stanley Cup on Tuesday night after defeating the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6. It seems the celebrations are just getting started in the Panthers camp.
A video posted on Wednesday by the Instagram account “Game Notes” showed several Panthers players, including Matthew Tkachuk and Brad Marchand, riding around in a golf cart with the Stanley Cup trophy.
“Tkachuk riding around in the Cart with Marchand holding Lord Stanley on the back 😂 What a day so far #everybodyrides,” read the caption of the original post.
Brad Marchand’s wife Katrina noticed the clip and reposted it on her own stories. In the caption, she added:
“Wagon in the wagon”
Brad Marchand’s entire family was present on Tuesday night at Amerant Bank Arena. The Marchands celebrated with the trophy on the ice and his sister Rebecca even posted an iconic picture of Marchand sharing a victory cigar with his soon-to-be-ster-in-law Heather Tilsley, Rebecca’s fiancee.
Brad Marchand received a sweet message from his kids before Stanley Cup win
Before Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers, Brad Marchand received a special message from his children. His kids Sawyer, Rue and Sloane sent him a voicemail full of love and encouragement prior to the big game.
“Hi Daddy, it's me, Rue Rue. Hey Daddy, it's Sawyer. Hey Papa, it's Sloane,” the voice message played.
“Congratulations on getting on to the Stanley Cup Finals. It's a lot of work and effort that you have to put in for it. It's been so awesome to watch you over my whole childhood and growing up and seeing the man you've become and all that you've done.”
They told him how proud they are of him and assured him of their support, no matter the outcome of the game. They reminded him that family is always there for him.
“We're so proud of you. You still got us and we got you. I love you so much. My best Daddy in the whole wide world. Just know we're all very proud of you over here and no matter how this year comes to an end and how this finals ends up, just know we all love you and support you and you always got a family here with open arms when you come home.”
“Love you Papa. Good luck.”
The video of the message was shared by The Player’s Tribune on Instagram and was later reposted by Katrina Marchand on her stories.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama