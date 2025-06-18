"The best daddy in the whole wide world": Brad Marchand's kids Rue, Sawyer & Sloane leave heartwarming voice message for dad ahead of SCF Game 6

Before Brad Marchand and the Florida Panthers faced off against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday night, he received a touching surprise from his children.

Ahead of the high-stakes game, Brad Marchand’s kids, Sawyer, Rue and Sloane, sent him a voice message filled with love and encouragement. A video shared by the official Instagram account of “The Player’s Tribune” featured special moments with Marchand’s children alongside the heartfelt voicemail.

“Hi Daddy, it's me, Rue Rue. Hey Daddy, it's Sawyer. Hey Papa, it's Sloane,” the voice message played.

“Congratulations on getting on to the Stanley Cup Finals. It's a lot of work and effort that you have to put in for it. It's been so awesome to watch you over my whole childhood and growing up and seeing the man you've become and all that you've done.”

They reassured him that no matter what the outcome of the game was, he would always have their love and support.

“We're so proud of you. You still got us and we got you. I love you so much. My best Daddy in the whole wide world. Just know we're all very proud of you over here and no matter how this year comes to an end and how this finals ends up, just know we all love you and support you and you always got a family here with open arms when you come home.”

“Love you Papa. Good luck.”

Katrina Marchand later reposted the video on her Instagram stories.

The Marchands are a happy family of five. Brad has two daughters, Sawyer and Rue, with his wife, Katrina, and a son, Sloane, from her previous relationship.

Brad Marchand’s wife penned a moving message for him on Father’s Day

Earlier on Sunday, Brad Marchand’s wife, Katrina, shared a special carousel of pictures and clips on her Instagram. In the caption, she penned an emotional message for her husband on the special occasion of Father’s Day.

“To the best father there is. We are so proud of how hard you tirelessly work to be the best you can be at your day job. But most of all, proud of the unbelievable father you’ve become. Your love for your children knows no bounds.”

“To be loved by you is to be deeply known, fiercely protected, and endlessly supported. Watching you with our kids is the greatest gift—your patience, your joy, your strength, and your ability to stay a kid right alongside them,” Katrina wrote in the caption.

She concluded the message wishing him on the special day and mentioned how lucky they feel to have him.

“We’re the lucky ones. Happy Father’s Day 🤍”

The carousel of pictures featured some sweet moments between Marchand and his three children. It also featured a special clip of Marchand stopping to kiss his daughter Sawyer’s head before heading into the tunnel during a Stanley Cup Final game against the Oilers.

