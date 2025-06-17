Florida Panthers star Brad Marchand's wife, Katrina, recently shared a heartfelt message celebrating him as an exceptional father of three on Father's Day.

On Monday, Katrina posted on Instagram, showcasing touching moments between Marchand and his three children: daughters Sawyer and Rue and stepson Sloane. Katrina shared a series of images, including a heartfelt clip of her daughter waiting for Marchand after the Panthers' Game 4 loss as he headed to the locker room.

The final image featured Marchand's daughter with Bruins legend Patrice Bergeron. In her caption, Brad Marchand's wife expressed admiration for his dedication to both his career and fatherhood, highlighting his boundless love, patience, and joy with their children.

"To the best father there is. We are so proud of how hard you tirelessly work to be the best you can be at your day job. But most of all, proud of the unbelievable father you've become."

"Your love for your children knows no bounds. To be loved by you is to be deeply known, fiercely protected, and endlessly supported. Watching you with our kids is the greatest gift-your patience, your joy, your strength, and your ability to stay a kid right alongside them. We're the lucky ones. Happy Father's Day," she captioned the post."

Brad Marchand and Katrina have been married since 2015 and are joyfully raising their three children together.

Brad Marchand's wife Katrina shares emotional message after trade from Boston Bruins

Brad Marchand was traded to the Florida Panthers by the Boston Bruins at the trade deadline after 16 seasons, including a Stanley Cup win in 2011.

Katrina shared a heartfelt message on social media, expressing gratitude to Boston for their unwavering support. She wrote in the caption:

“Thank you for always giving Brad and our family so much love. We’re eternally grateful for every moment we’ve had with you. We’ll hold them close to our hearts forever. Love always, The Marchands."

Marchand has been a key contributor for the Florida Panthers in their Stanley Cup Final run, leading the series with six goals as the Cats hold a 3-2 advantage over the Edmonton Oilers. Game 6 takes place on Tuesday at Amerant Bank Arena.

Also Read: Connor McDavid's wife Lauren subtly trolls Brad Marchand and Panthers amid ongoing Stanley Cup Final

About the author Abhishek Dilta Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.



A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.



Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.



Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture. Know More

