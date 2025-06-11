Connor McDavid's wife Lauren subtly trolls Brad Marchand and Panthers amid ongoing Stanley Cup Final

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s wife, Lauren Kyle, posted something interesting on her Instagram stories on Tuesday. She shared a screenshot about Alberta’s rat-free status, thanks to the Alberta Rat Control Program, which has kept rats out of the province since 1950.
This might seem random, but fans believe it's a subtle dig at Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand and possibly some Panthers players as well, who the Oilers are facing in the ongoing Stanley Cup Final. Marchand has often been called the “rat” of the NHL because of his playing style, and the Panthers also have players known for aggressive and pesky behavior.
Lauren didn’t write anything in the post. But by simply highlighting Alberta’s rat-free status, she may have taken a clever shot at the Oilers’ opponents.
Screenshots of her story have been making the rounds on the internet, and Oilers fans couldn’t help but adore her for it. The following are some fan reactions from X:
“I've always been a Lauren Kyle fan but this post from her makes me like her even more.”
“Lauren kyle mcdavid the diva that you are,” quipped one fan.
“Lauren kyle i love u this is so funny pls 😭😭😭,” commented another user.
The Panthers are leading the Stanley Cup Final series 2-1 after securing a 6-1 blowout victory in Game 3 in Florida. Last year, the Oilers lost the championship series in seven games to them.
Connor McDavid's wife reflects on playoff atmosphere in Edmonton
In December last year, Connor McDavid’s wife, Lauren, launched her clothing brand called Sports Club Atelier. This year, the brand released a new line named “The Foundry Collection” in partnership with the Oilers, timed with the NHL playoffs.
In a conversation with ELLE Canada, Kyle spoke about the playoff energy in Edmonton. She mentioned that for Canadian sports fans, nothing beats the experience of watching a playoff hockey game live.
“The energy is just unreal. Everyone’s on edge, the fans are fully dialled in and you can feel how much it means to people,” she said.
“I love being part of that. It’s emotional, exciting and a little chaotic in the best way. For me, it’s not just about the game—it’s about the vibe, the atmosphere, the outfits and the rituals.”
Kyle explained that she originally started the fashion apparel brand to create stylish and thoughtful clothing for fans like herself. She said the idea came from wanting better fashion choices for game days.
Lauren Kyle also shared that her approach to dressing for games has changed since launching the brand. She now designs outfits she enjoys wearing, which combine her passion for hockey and fashion.
