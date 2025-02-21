Brad Marchand's wife Katrina pens four-word message for husband following Canada's win over USA in 4 Nations final

Team Canada forward Brad Marchand's wife Katrina expressed her pride in him following the 4 Nations Face-Off championship win. On Friday, Katrina reposted a picture from the Boston Bruins' Instagram account, which featured Marchand holding the trophy aloft.

“So proud of you,” Katrina wrote in the caption, tagging Marchand.

(Credit: IG/@kasloane)

Another photo featured Brad and Katrina with his stepson Sloane and their daughter Sawyer. Sloane wore a Team Canada jersey and held the 4 Nations trophy. He had a huge grin on his face. Brad wore a white T-shirt with a trophy logo and the word “Champions” emblazoned on it. Sawyer was holding up a Canadian flag.

In another photo, Brad was wearing his championship medal and clutching a bottle of champagne. Other photos Katrina posted showed Brad celebrating with his teammates while carrying the trophy.

Team Canada defeated the USA 3-2 in overtime to lift the 4 Nations Face-Off trophy. Connor McDavid scored the winning goal and Canada goalie Jordan Binnington made 31 saves.

"I was just battling, trying to do my job," Binnington said via NHL.com. "We found a way to get the job done and obviously there are little moments like that that are more special when you win."

Canada won their fourth consecutive best-on-best hockey championship, a run that dates back to the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver.

Sidney Crosby hands 4 Nations trophy to Brad Marchand

Team Canada captain Sidney Crosby said it felt right to hand the trophy off to Brad Marchand during the celebrations. After the game, Crosby said:

"We were in Boston, he was an older guy. I'd say him or Dewy (Drew Doughty) would be the two that I'd probably hand it off too. Him being in his home building here, and being right next to me worked out well."

37-year-old Crosby and 36-year-old Marchand were the oldest players in the tournament. Crosby, who was on the Canadian team for each of their last four trophies, is reportedly known to make plans about who to hand the trophy off to after winning a tournament.

