Brad Marchand's wife Katrina shares 'MTL squad' photo as entire family turns up to cheer Bruins superstar at 4 Nations

Boston Bruins captain and Team Canada forward Brad Marchand’s wife Katrina took to social media to share how excited their family was about the 4 Nations Face-Off. The next round of games are set to be played in the Bruins' home arena, TD Garden on Monday.

Katrina posted a photo on Instagram showing her and Marchand with some of their family members wearing the Canadian national team’s red Maple Leaf jerseys at the arena. Their family members were all smiling in the group photo.

“MTL Squad,” Katrina wrote.

(Credit: IG/@kasloane)

Kathleen Walden, Katrina's mother posted the picture on Instagram.

“Lots of energy on and off the ice as family cheers for Brad during 4 Nations!” Kathleen captioned.

Monday's slate will feature the final round-robin games of the 4 Nations Face-Off and determine which team joins the USA in the final on Thursday. Canada will play against Finland, and if either team wins in regulation, it will qualify for the final. However, if the game extends into overtime or a penalty shootout and Sweden defeats the USA within 60 minutes in Monday’s other game, Canada and Finland will be knocked out of the tournament.

The tournament has been hugely popular among hockey fans, with viewership continuing to rise. Saturday’s USA vs Canada game saw an average of 4.4 million viewers, peaking at 5.2 million, according to Nielsen data. It was 3.5 times more than for any of the regular season NHL games on ABC.

Brad Marchand shares special Valentine’s Day message for his wife

Brad Marchand posted a special celebratory message addressed to his wife Katrina on Friday to mark Valentine’s Day.

“Happy Valentine’s Day my love!! @kasloane,” Marchand captioned.

Katrina, a decorator and Instagram influencer, regularly posts photos and messages featuring the couple’s off-ice and family lives. In 2020, she posted a heartfelt message celebrating her and Brad’s fifth wedding anniversary.

“This week marks five years married, and ten years together. Over this time, you've put every bit of effort into being the best husband, and father one can be,” Katrina captioned.

Marchand and Katrina started dating in 2010 and tied the knot in September 2015. They have three children: daughters Sawyer and Rue, and a stepson from Sloane's first marriage.

