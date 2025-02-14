Brad Marchand sends strong message to Canadians booing USA national anthem at 4 Nations over tariff hikes

At 36 years old, Brad Marchand is still a key piece of Team Canada. He reminded everyone, scoring a goal in the first period of Wednesday night's 4-3 overtime win over Team Sweden.

In a funny turn of events, the Montreal crowd who usually boos the Bruins captain vehemently, was cheering as he donned the Red and White.

However, on Thursday night when Team USA took on Team Finland, some boos were heard from the Bell Centre crowd during the American anthem, arguably because of USA president Donald Trump's tariff threats on Canada

Marchand was asked about the situation on Friday. TSN hockey insider Chris Johnston shared his response on X (formerly Twitter).

"They should not be booing the Americans during that anthem. They have nothing to do with the political things that are going on. I do feel bad for those guys in that moment. I don't think it's right," Marchand said.

Despite playing just 11:22 minutes, Brad Marchand made an impact producing one goal, two shots on goal, and was a +1 rating in Canada's opening game.

He will remain on the third line for Saturday's game against Team USA. However, this time around he'll have Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett centering him and Seth Jarvis.

Brad Marchand recently spoke about fans booing the anthems at NHL games

Brad Marchand made a recent appearance on the "What Chaos!" podcast where he expressed his feelings on booing during the anthems at NHL games.

Here was what the Bruins captain had to say:

"I don't respect that at all. I mean, the anthems are there as a sign of respect and because of our veterans and all that they've sacrificed and the entire reason we even get to play this game and have freedom."

Newly re-elected President Donald Trump's tariff threats on Canada are what's led to the booing of the national anthems.

Both O'Canada and the Star-Spangled Banner have been disrespected at various NHL games in recent weeks. As the captain of the Boston Bruins, and a key member of Team Canada, Marchand sees things from both sides of the spectrum.

Marchand and Team Canada will battle their rivals in Team USA on Saturday night in Montreal. The puck drops at 8 p.m. EST at Bell Centre.

