Brad Marchand spends gala time with wife Katrina and their children in Orvieto, Italy ahead of his sister's destination wedding

Florida Panthers star Brad Marchand recently enjoyed a delightful family getaway in Orvieto, Italy, with his wife, Katrina, and their children, ahead of his sister’s destination wedding.

His wife, Katrina, shared glimpses of their trip on IG stories. She posted joyous moments of the family exploring the picturesque Italian town.

The posts captured Brad Marchand and his family soaking up the scenic beauty, savoring local experiences, and cherishing quality time together, all set against the backdrop of Orvieto’s beauty.

The family’s joy was evident as they prepared to celebrate the upcoming wedding, blending vacation bliss with a special family occasion.

Brad Marchand's sister set to tie the knot in Italy

Brad Marchand's sister, Rebecca, is preparing to wed her fiancée, Heather Tillsley, in a romantic summer ceremony in Orvieto, Italy.

The couple has been sharing glimpses of their pre-wedding journey on social media, showcasing both their joyous celebrations and the stunning scenery of their chosen venue.

In a recent Instagram Story, Rebecca expressed her heartfelt gratitude and excitement, sharing that she feels deeply thankful and blessed as their wedding day draws near.

“Feeling very thankful & blessed 🤍I truly can’t believe I get to marry the love of my life & best friend in a few days."

Meanwhile, her brother, Brad Marchand, fresh off an outstanding debut season with the Florida Panthers, where he clinched his second Stanley Cup, has been cherishing his off-ice moments with loved ones.

Rebecca’s wedding is one such special occasion, bringing the family together in celebration. Adding to his achievements, Brad Marchand recently also signed a six-year, $31.5 million contract with the Panthers, securing his future with the team.

Marchand joined the Florida Panthers at this year’s trade deadline after 16 seasons with the Boston Bruins. In his debut season with the Panthers, he notched four points, with two goals and as many assists, across 10 regular-season games.

The 37-year-old proved to be a crucial piece in the playoffs, racking up 20 points over 23 games, playing a key role in Florida’s back-to-back Stanley Cup victories, culminating in a six-game triumph over the Edmonton Oilers.

