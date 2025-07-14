In Photos: Brad Marchand's sister Rebecca explores scenic Italian town of Orvieto days before summer wedding to partner Heather

Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand’s sister Rebecca is set to tie the knot with her partner Heather Tillsley this summer in Italy. On Sunday, Rebecca shared a series of stories featuring moments from her trip to Orvieto, Italy, on Instagram.

One of her stories showed a fresh bouquet of yellow and white flowers next to a bucket of champagne. In the caption, she wrote that she felt thankful and blessed ahead of the big day.

“Feeling very thankful & blessed 🤍I truly can’t believe I get to marry the love of my life & best friend in a few days.”

via Instagram /@marchandrealtor

Rebecca also posted pictures from the streets of Orvieto. One photo captured colorful flags hanging between stone buildings on a quiet alley. Another showed a red vintage Fiat parked tightly on a narrow cobblestone path.

She also visited the famous Orvieto Cathedral, sharing a picture of its tall spires and detailed artwork. In another photo, Rebecca was seen walking down a peaceful stone street, smiling as she looked around.

via Instagram/@marchandrealtor

A final shot showed the beautiful countryside outside the town with golden fields and green vineyards stretching into the distance.

Brad Marchand’s sister celebrates her bridal shower

Earlier last month, Brad Marchand’s sister Rebecca celebrated her bridal shower with her fiancee Heather, surrounded by family and friends. The couple later shared a series of photos from the event on Instagram.

In one picture, Rebecca and Heather posed with Brad’s mother Lynn. Both brides-to-be wore matching white outfits, white hats and golden “Bride” sashes.

“Showered with so much love 👰🏻‍♀️🤍👰🏼‍♀️,” Rebecca captioned the post.

Another photo showed the couple smiling side by side in their coordinated attire. One image captured Heather holding a bridal shower gift bag labeled “From Miss to Mrs.” A group photo included all the guests at the venue with Rebecca and Heather kneeling at the front. There was also a close-up of two white cowboy hats with sparkly “Bride” lettering.

Rebecca also posted a selfie with the Marchand kids and her mom Lynn. The final shot from the post showed Rebecca and Heather walking down a hallway with a suitcase.

The bridal shower came weeks after the couple joined Brad on the ice at Amerant Bank Arena to celebrate the Florida Panthers’ Stanley Cup win. Marchand had been traded earlier in the season and scored 10 goals and 10 assists in the playoffs.

