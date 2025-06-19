PIC: Brad Marchand's soon-to-be sister-in-law Heather shares a victory cigar with Stanley Cup champ after Panthers' win

  • home icon
By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Jun 19, 2025 07:25 GMT
Brad Marchand and the Florida Panthers won the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday, beating the Edmonton Oilers in six games. The entire Marchand family was present at Amerant Bank Arena to celebrate Marchand’s championship victory.

On Friday, Brad Marchand’s sister Rebecca shared a series of stories on her Instagram featuring their post-championship celebrations. One of the pictures saw her brother sharing a victory cigar with Rebecca’s fiancee Heather Tilsley.

via Instagram /@marchandrealtor
via Instagram /@marchandrealtor

The two were seen lighting their cigars face-to-face, with smoke curling between them. Rebecca and Heather are set to tie the knot this summer in Orvieto, Italy.

Rebecca Marchand also shared a special carousel of pictures featuring their celebrations on the ice after the Panthers won the Stanley Cup. The click featured Marchand with his kids, Sawyer, Sloane and Rue, along with his wife, Katrina. Marchand’s parents, Lynn and Kevin, and his brother, Jeff, also posed with the Panthers star during the celebrations.

“😼🏆,” Rebcca captioned the post.

Marchand, who was traded from the Boston Bruins earlier this season, played a crucial role in the Panthers’ back-to-back championship run. He scored six goals in the final series including two in Game 5 and a double-overtime winner in Game 2. In total, he finished the 2025 playoffs with 10 goals, 10 assists, and a +17 rating across 23 games.

Brad Marchand’s children sent him an emotional voicemail before Game 6

Before Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday, Brad Marchand received a heartfelt voice message from his three kids. The video, shared by “The Player’s Tribune” on Instagram, showed moments between Marchand and his kids alongside their message.

They congratulated him for making it to the finals and praised his hard work and dedication throughout his career.

“Hi Daddy, it's me, Rue Rue. Hey Daddy, it's Sawyer. Hey Papa, it's Sloane,” the voice message played.
“Congratulations on getting on to the Stanley Cup Finals. It's a lot of work and effort that you have to put in for it. It's been so awesome to watch you over my whole childhood and growing up and seeing the man you've become and all that you've done.”

The kids told him they were proud and reminded him that win or lose, he would always have their love and support.

“We're so proud of you. You still got us and we got you. I love you so much. My best Daddy in the whole wide world. Just know we're all very proud of you over here and no matter how this year comes to an end and how this finals ends up, just know we all love you and support you and you always got a family here with open arms when you come home.”
“Love you Papa. Good luck.”

Marchand’s wife, Katrina, later reposted the video to her Instagram stories. The couple share two daughters, Sawyer and Rue, while Sloane is Katrina’s son from a previous relationship.

Anjum Rajonno

Anjum Rajonno

Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA.

Edited by Anjum Rajonno
