Brad Marchand's sister sets off for Italy with her fiancee & parents ahead of her destination wedding in picturesque Italy

Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand’s sister Rebecca Marchand is tying the knot this month with her fiancee Heather Tillsley in a romantic destination wedding in Italy.
On Wednesday, Rebecca took to Instagram to share a series of stories as the couple officially began their wedding trip. One of the stories showed a peaceful beach scene where she announced she was “out of office” until the 27th of the month.
“OUT OF OFFICE. I’m headed on vacation from today until July 27th for our wedding and honeymoon 🏝✈️🥂💛🙏,” she wrote.
Another story featured a colorful handwritten message expressing excitement that there was just one week left until the big day. The third story saw Rebecca and Heather at the airport, pulling their luggage as they prepared to board their flight.
“Here we go,” Rebecca captioned the story.
The next story featured a close-up of several glasses raised in a toast as she tagged friends and family members celebrating with her. Another story, which she reposted from her sister-in-law Brittany Marchand, featured a group photo at what appeared to be the airport lounge.
The wedding is set to take place next week in Orvieto, which is a historic hill town in central Italy.
Brad Marchand's sister recaps her bachelorete celebration
Earlier in May, Brad Marchand’s sister Rebecca celebrated her bachelorette party with friends and family. Later, she shared a carousel of pictures from the celebration on her Instagram. Brad Marchand’s wife Katrina was among the guests at the gathering.
One photo showed Rebecca and her friends in blue and white dresses inside a living room. Another showed them posing in front of a chair and balloons. Rebecca was also seen in a white lace dress holding a cocktail, and in another shot the group toasted drinks in front of balloon decorations.
“In my bride era and feeling all the love thanks to these incredible ladies 🤍👰🏻♀️,” Rebecca captioned the post.
An indoor picnic setup with blankets, pillows and a “BRIDE” sign was featured in the next slide, followed by a group photo of guests in silver and white outfits. Rebecca also posed with two friends in silver dresses and pink wigs near a wine wall. A solo shot showed her in front of a silver sequin backdrop and disco balls.
One shot of a flat lay included bridal accessories like a veil, white sunglasses, and rhinestones. More photos showed the group at a vineyard, a decorated dinner table, a selfie with guests in pink wigs and Rebecca dancing on a party bus. The final pictures captured the group in matching blue satin pajamas in a kitchen and living room.
