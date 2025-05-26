In Photos: Brad Marchand's sister Rebecca's bachelorette party celebrations ahead of upcoming destination wedding in Italy

Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand’s sister Rebecca is set to tie the knot this summer with her fiancee Heather Tillsley. This weekend, she celebrated her bachelorette with family and friends ahead of the couple’s upcoming wedding in Orvieto, Italy.

Ad

Rebecca posted a carousel of pictures from her bachelorette celebrations on her Instagram on Sunday. Brad Marchand’s wife Katrina was present among the many guests at the event.

“In my bride era and feeling all the love — thanks to these incredible ladies 🤍👰🏻‍♀️,” Rebecca captioned the post.

One of the pictures showed Rebecca with her group of friends in blue and white dresses standing inside a living room. The next click showed her posing with the group in front of a chair and balloons.

Ad

Trending

Another picture saw Rebecca sitting in a white lace dress holding a cocktail. One of the pics featured a picnic setup indoors with blankets, pillows, and a large “BRIDE” sign by the window. Another showed her with five of her friends toasting drinks in front of balloon decorations.

Ad

One of the images had Rebecca standing with two women in silver outfits and pink wigs in front of a wine wall. Another showed a large group in silver and white outfits crouching together inside a room. One solo photo saw Rebecca standing in front of a silver sequin backdrop and disco balls. Another was a flat lay of bridal accessories including a veil, white sunglasses and rhinestones.

The next slide showed the group outdoors in a vineyard posing in front of a red phone booth. Another was a selfie of Rebecca with three women behind her, two of them wearing pink wigs. One click featured a decorated dinner table with floral centerpieces and place settings.

Ad

Another showed Rebecca dancing on a party bus with her friends. One of the photos showed the group in blue satin pajamas sitting on the floor and the last picture was a candid shot of the group in pajamas hanging out in a kitchen and living room space.

Brad Marchand’s sister and family rally behind the Panthers

Earlier last week, Brad Marchand and the Florida Panthers advanced to the Eastern Conference Final after a Game 7 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Rebecca documented the series experience in a photo-filled Instagram post.

Ad

In one of the pictures, Rebecca and her fiancee Heather Tillsley were seen on a balcony in matching red Panthers jackets with Brad’s number 63. Another image featured five women, Rebecca, Heather, and their mom Lynn among them, lined up with their backs to the camera, all sporting “Marchand 63” jackets.

“Go cats go 😼,” she wrote in the caption.

Ad

Other clicks showed the extended Marchand family indoors wearing Panthers gear. The arena jumbotron at Amerant Bank Arena also made an appearance in the carousel of pics, displaying “Marchand” with the crowd glowing red in celebration.

Rebecca's post included a selfie with her nephew Sloane and Heather under palm trees, a family-wide celebration clip from the stands and more candid moments.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama