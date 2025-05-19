In Photos: Brad Marchand’s full family gears up in matching Panthers jackets for Game 7 where Florida advance to ECF

Brad Marchand and the Florida Panthers punched their tickets to the Eastern Conference Final with the Game 7 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday. Marcahnd’s sister Rebecca shared a carousel of pictures from their game experience from the series on her Instagram.

One of the pictures showed Rebecca and her fiancee HeatherTillsley on a balcony wearing matching red Panthers jackets with her brother’s number 63. Another showed a group of five women, including Rebecca, Heather and Marchand’s mom Lynn, standing in a line with their backs to the camera, all wearing “Marchand 63” jackets.

"Go cats go 😼," she captioned the post.

A third photo showed the extended Marchand family posing together indoors in a lounge, many of them wearing Panthers gear. Another image showed the jumbotron inside Amerant Bank Arena with “Marchand” displayed and the crowd lit up in red.

The next slide saw Rebecca taking a selfie with her nephew Sloane, and Heather, posing under palm trees. She also posted a clip of the celebratory moment of the entire Marchand family in the stands. One of the final slides featured Marcahnd’s daughters Sawyer and Rue posing with their cousin in front of the giant red Publix sign outside the arena.

Brad Marchand’s sister recaps his first Panthers game and more

Earlier last week, Rebecca Marchand shared a photo recap on her Instagram of a family trip to Jupiter, Florida. The post included happy moments from their time together including her brother Brad Marchand’s first game with the Florida Panthers.

Some of the photos showed the family spending time at a dockyard and posing with Brad after his debut at Amerant Bank Arena. Others showed them playing golf, eating at Papichulo’s and watching sunrises. Rebecca also shared clicks from Heather’s birthday party that took place on a boat.

“Jupiter crew ☀️💛,” Rebecca captioned the post. “Recap: the best family time, incredible golf rounds ⛳️, new Jupiter crew ❤️ ft’ing Ricky Young, best food (and advice) from Papichulo’s, first Cats game 😸, Heather’s 30th birthday = on a boat, Joe Dirt meets the beach 🏖️ (last pic), daily sunrise 🌅,” she captioned the post.

This month, Rebecca also celebrated her 8-year anniversary as a real estate agent. She marked the day by posting career highlights and thanking her clients, saying the job gave her purpose, independence and a chance to be part of big life moments.

She also thanked her fiancée Heather for supporting her through the busy nature of the job. Last December, Rebecca received the “Biggest Increase in Sales” award from Sutton Group Professional Realty in Halifax.

