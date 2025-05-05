On Sunday, Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand’s sister Rebecca celebrated her 8-year work anniversary as a real estate agent. She shared a carousel of pictures on her Instagram featuring some of the memorable moments of her career.

In the caption, Rebecca Marchand expressed how proud and grateful she felt upon reaching the career-milestone. She mentioned that the job had given her purpose, independence and the chance to be part of major life moments for many clients.

“8 YEARS!! Today marks 8 amazing years as a REALTOR—and I honestly couldn’t be more proud or thankful,” Rebecca wrote.

“This career has brought me more than just transactions; it’s given me purpose, independence, and the chance to be a small part of some of life’s biggest moments for so many incredible clients. Whether it’s selling, buying, or building a home, I’ve been lucky enough to walk alongside people during some of their most important chapters—and I don’t take that for granted.”

She added that real estate has allowed her to travel, work remotely with her dogs and connect with many great people along the way. She thanked her clients for their trust, referrals and continued support. Rebecca also expressed appreciation for her fiancee Heather Tillsley for her support and understanding of the fast-paced nature of the job.

“Here’s to 8 years—full of growth, grit, gratitude, and a whole lot of love. – Rebecca,” she concluded.

Earlier last year in December, Rebecca Marcahnd won a couple of "Biggest Increase in Sales" awards at the Sutton Group Professional Realty in Halifax.

Brad Marchand linked up with mother and sister at the golf course

Last month, Brad Marchand enjoyed a day out with his family at a golf course. He was joined by his mother Lynn, his sister Rebecca, and Rebecca’s fiancee Heather Tillsley for a relaxing round of golf.

Rebecca posted a group photo from the outing on her Instagram stories later that day.

“Great Golf Crew,” she wrote in the caption.

via Instagram/@marchandrealtor

Just days earlier, Rebecca and Heather had also shown support for Marchand by wearing custom Florida Panthers jackets with “MARCHAND” and his number 63 on the back. The red jackets were made by Jeanius Jackets, a brand known for hand-stitched fan apparel. Rebecca later shared a video of the couple in matching jackets on her Instagram stories.

