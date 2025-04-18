Panthers' Brad Marchand plays golf with mother Lynn, sister Rebecca and her fiancee Heather

Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand spent some quality time at a golf course with his family members this week. He linked up with his mother Lynn and sister Rebecca along with Rebecca’s fiancee Heather Tillely to play golf on Thursday.

Rebecca Mrachnd shared a group photo from their outing on her Instagram stories. In the caption, she wrote:

“Great Golf Crew,” and tagged @bmarch63, @tillsley19 and @lynnmarchand.

In the click, Brad Marchand stood on the far left wearing a white polo shirt, white shorts, white sneakers and a white cap. Next to him was Rebecca, dressed in a white sleeveless top, white skirt and light green sneakers.

via Instagram /@marchandrealtor

Beside her stood their mother Lynn Marchand, who wore a bright pink long-sleeve top, white skirt, pink cap and white golf shoes. On the far right was Rebecca’s fiancee Heather in a light blue polo shirt, white shorts, white sneakers and a beige cap. They posed together on a golf course with palm trees visible in the background.

Brad Marchand’s sister dons custom jackets with fiancee Heather to support Panthers star

Brad Marcahnd’s family has always been supportive of him. Earlier last week, Rebecca Marchand and her fiancée Heather attended a hockey game wearing matching red Florida Panthers jackets with “MARCHAND” and the number 63 printed on the back.

She posted a click of the couple on her Instagram stories showing off the twin jackets. The jackets were originally made by Jeanius Jackets, a brand known for custom hand-stitched fan apparel.

via Instagram /@marchandrealtor

Brad Marchand scored his first goal as a Panther on Thursday in a 4-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings in the second period at Amerant Bank Arena. His wife Katrina marked the moment by sharing clips of the goal on her Instagram story with several heart emojis.

Marchand was surprisingly traded from the Boston Bruins to the Florida Panthers on March 7. Boston traded the player to Florida for a 2027 second-round draft pick that could become a first-rounder if Florida wins two playoff rounds and Marchand plays in half the games. Boston also retained 50% of Marchand’s salary.

The trade happened after his contract talks with the Bruins broke down as he was close to becoming a free agent. Prior to the trade Brad Marchand had spent his entire NHL career with the Bruins since 2009 and was named captain before the 2023-24 season.

