In Photos: Brad Marchand’s sister Rebecca recaps family's first Panthers game, fiancee Heather's 30th birthday, and more

On Wednesday, Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand’s sister Rebecca shared a photo recap of her recent trip to Jupiter, Florida. She shared snaps of special moments from the family’s time together, including Marchand’s first Panthers game and fiancee Heather Tillsley’s 30th birthday celebrations.

Ad

Among the photos, Rebecca shared snaps of the Marchand family enjoying their time at a dockyard. Another click saw the family posing alongside the Panthers forward after his debut game at Amerant Bank Arena.

“Jupiter crew ☀️💛,” Rebecca captioned the post. “Recap: the best family time, incredible golf rounds ⛳️, new Jupiter crew ❤️ ft’ing Ricky Young, best food (and advice) from Papichulo’s, first Cats game 😸, Heather’s 30th birthday = on a boat, Joe Dirt meets the beach 🏖️ (last pic), daily sunrise 🌅”

Ad

Trending

She also posted a picture of Brad, his mom Lynn, herself, and Heather together at a golf course where she mentioned they enjoyed ‘incredible golf rounds.’ She later dined at Papichulo’s, where Rebecca mentioned they received both great food and valuable advice.

Ad

There were several pictures from Heather’s 30th birthday, which was celebrated on a boat. Rebecca closed the post by noting that she watched the sunrise daily.

Brad Marcahnd’s sister reflects on eight-year work anniversary

Earlier last week, Brad Marchand’s sister Rebecca celebrated her eight-year work anniversary as a real estate agent. She shared a collection of photos on Instagram featuring some key moments from her career.

Ad

In her caption, Rebecca expressed how proud and grateful she was for reaching this milestone. She mentioned that the career had given purpose and independence.

“8 YEARS!! Today marks 8 amazing years as a REALTOR—and I honestly couldn’t be more proud or thankful,” Rebecca wrote.“This career has brought me more than just transactions; it’s given me purpose, independence, and the chance to be a small part of some of life’s biggest moments for so many incredible clients.”

Ad

She also mentioned how lucky she felt to have been part of important life moments for her clients from selling homes to helping with building new ones.

Rebecca added that real estate had allowed her to travel, work remotely with her dogs and connect with many wonderful people. She thanked her clients for their trust and support and showed appreciation for her fiancee Heather Tillsley for her understanding of the fast-paced nature of the job.

In December of the previous year, Rebecca Marchand had won the "Biggest Increase in Sales" award at Sutton Group Professional Realty in Halifax.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama