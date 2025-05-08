In Photos: Brad Marchand’s sister Rebecca recaps family's first Panthers game, fiancee Heather's 30th birthday, and more

On Wednesday, Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand’s sister Rebecca shared a photo recap of her recent trip to Jupiter, Florida. She shared snaps of special moments from the family’s time together, including Marchand’s first Panthers game and fiancee Heather Tillsley’s 30th birthday celebrations.
Among the photos, Rebecca shared snaps of the Marchand family enjoying their time at a dockyard. Another click saw the family posing alongside the Panthers forward after his debut game at Amerant Bank Arena.
“Jupiter crew ☀️💛,” Rebecca captioned the post. “Recap: the best family time, incredible golf rounds ⛳️, new Jupiter crew ❤️ ft’ing Ricky Young, best food (and advice) from Papichulo’s, first Cats game 😸, Heather’s 30th birthday = on a boat, Joe Dirt meets the beach 🏖️ (last pic), daily sunrise 🌅”
She also posted a picture of Brad, his mom Lynn, herself, and Heather together at a golf course where she mentioned they enjoyed ‘incredible golf rounds.’ She later dined at Papichulo’s, where Rebecca mentioned they received both great food and valuable advice.
There were several pictures from Heather’s 30th birthday, which was celebrated on a boat. Rebecca closed the post by noting that she watched the sunrise daily.
Brad Marcahnd’s sister reflects on eight-year work anniversary
Earlier last week, Brad Marchand’s sister Rebecca celebrated her eight-year work anniversary as a real estate agent. She shared a collection of photos on Instagram featuring some key moments from her career.
In her caption, Rebecca expressed how proud and grateful she was for reaching this milestone. She mentioned that the career had given purpose and independence.
“8 YEARS!! Today marks 8 amazing years as a REALTOR—and I honestly couldn’t be more proud or thankful,” Rebecca wrote.“This career has brought me more than just transactions; it’s given me purpose, independence, and the chance to be a small part of some of life’s biggest moments for so many incredible clients.”
She also mentioned how lucky she felt to have been part of important life moments for her clients from selling homes to helping with building new ones.
Rebecca added that real estate had allowed her to travel, work remotely with her dogs and connect with many wonderful people. She thanked her clients for their trust and support and showed appreciation for her fiancee Heather Tillsley for her understanding of the fast-paced nature of the job.
In December of the previous year, Rebecca Marchand had won the "Biggest Increase in Sales" award at Sutton Group Professional Realty in Halifax.
