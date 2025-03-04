Brad Marchand's sister Rebecca discloses upcoming destination wedding in picturesque Italian city with partner Heather Tillsley

Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand’s sister Rebecca is getting married to her longtime fiancee Heather Tillsley. Rebecca shared the news with a couple of stories on her Instagram.

On Monday, Rebecca reposted a carousel of pictures of herself and Tillsley on her stories from her wedding planner’s Instagram account. The original post from the planner announced Rebecca's upcoming wedding with Heather, mentioning that it would take place in Orvieto, Italy, this summer.

Rebecca added her own reaction in the caption where she expressed excitement and appreciation for the wedding planning team while tagging them.

“Cannot wait to see your magical work come to life. Feeling grateful for our glam squad,” Rebecca wrote.

Rebecca reposted a slide from the same post featuring a collage of the couple’s special moments. In the caption, she tagged her partner.

“So soon @tillsley19 🤍”

The couple originally got engaged in October 2023 at a golf course.

Brad Marchand’s sister linked up with Canadian country singer Brett Kissel

Earlier last month, Brad Marchand’s family, including his sister Rebecca, was in attendance at the 4 Nations Face-Off final at TD Garden. After Team Canada’s 3-2 overtime victory against Team USA, Rebecca Marchand met Canadian country musician Brett Kissel.

On Friday, Kissel posted a selfie with Rebecca on his Instagram stories, where both wore red Team Canada jerseys. Kissel also wore a black cap with "ALBERTA" written on it. Rebecca reposted the story and added in the caption:

"Absolute blast meeting you @brettkissel."

Kissel later met Connor McDavid, Canada’s OT hero of the game. He took a picture with the entire McDavid family, including Lauren Kyle, Brian, Kelly and Cameron McDavid.

Brad Marchand and his family took the championship win celebrations from TD Garden to Banners Kitchen & Tap. His wife Katrina reposted several stories on her Instagram from the night.

One photo showed the family posing with the championship trophy, where Marchand, wearing a white "Champions" shirt and cap, stood next to his stepson Sloane, who held the trophy while wearing a red Team Canada jersey.

Katrina, who wore a brown sweater and beige pants, stood beside Sloane, while her daughter, Sawyer, in a red jacket, held a Canadian flag and bit into her father’s medal.

At Banners Kitchen & Tap, Marchand was seen pouring champagne from the 4 Nations Cup for a fan while holding a bottle of Ferrari Trento. Katrina also reposted a picture of the couple smiling together during the celebrations.

