Photo: Brad Marchand celebrates 4 Nations win with stepson Sloane, daughter Sawyer and wife Katrina

Team Canada and Brad Marchand beat Team USA in a 3-2 overtime victory over Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off final. Marchand celebrated the title with his family after the championship game at TD Garden.

Ad

Brad Marchand’s wife Katrina shared a series of stories on her Instagram from the evening on Friday. In one of the photos, the family posed together after Canada’s 4 Nations final win. Katrina stood on the left, wearing a brown sweater and beige pants. Next to her, Sloane, her son from a previous relationship, stood in a red Team Canada jersey while holding the championship trophy.

via Instagram /@kasloane

Brad Marchand stood beside him, wearing a white "Champions" shirt and a matching cap. On the right, Marchand’s daughter Sawyer stood holding a Canadian flag and a whistle while wearing a red jacket. The background showed a part of the restaurant they went to celebrate with people dressed in Team Canada gear.

Ad

Trending

Katrina also shared a post from the Instagram account of the restaurant, Banners Kitchen & Tap, where the family celebrated together.

Ad

In one of the images shared in a carousel by the kitchen, Brad Marchand posed with a bottle of Ferrari Trento, while another picture showed him pouring celebratory champagne from the 4 Nations Cup to a fan drinking directly from it. In one of the final clicks, Katrina and Brad posed together smiling at the camera.

Brad Marchand claims goaltender Jordan Binnington was the ‘sole reason’ behind Canada’s win

Following the championship game, Brad Marchand heaped praise on Jordan Binnington, who dropped a 31-save masterclass at TD Garden. Marchand was in awe of the Canadian goaltender’s display on the night.

Ad

“The feeling was, after the first one he made, it was, 'Oh, that’s the save we needed, we’re going to get it,'” Marchand said. “Then it happened again, and again, and again, and eventually it was like, man, we’ve got to pull it together or it’s going to bite us. But he just continued to do it.

Ad

“For him to come up big that many times in overtime, it speaks a tremendous amount to his character and how prepared he was for this moment. And he took advantage of it. He was the sole reason we won this game tonight.” [H/T The Athletic]

Binnington made a total of 31 saves on 33 shots against USA in the game, including multiple key stops in overtime. His highlight-reel saves included a crucial glove stop on Brady Tkachuk and several key denials against Auston Matthews.

With the victory, Jordan Binnington has now taken his record to 3-0 in winner-take-all games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles