Jordan Binnington's wife Cris pens emphatic message after Canadian goalie's 31-save performance in 4 Nations final

Canadian goaltender Jordan Binnington dropped a masterclass in the 4 Nations Faceoff tournament final against Team USA on Thursday. Binnington’s wife, Cris Prosperi-Binnington, was in attendance at TD Garden to watch the championship game.

Binnington delivered the performance of the year, making 31 saves on 33 shots to backstop his team to a thrilling victory. The Canadian goaltender was especially dominant in the extra frame, where he made multiple key stops, including a series of highlight-reel saves against Auston Matthews and a spectacular glove save on Brady Tkachuk.

Cris shared a series of stories on her Instagram account from the evening. After the game, Jordan and Chris shared a hug in a suite at the arena, which Cris posted on her stories:

“Couldn’t be prouder of our guy,” she wrote in the caption with emojis of the Canadian flag and red hearts.

via Instagram /@crisprosperi

Prior to the game, Cris had linked up with several partners of Team Canada players at the Italian restaurant Prima Boston. She posted a couple of pictures from their dining experience, followed by a group photo with her friends in identical Team Canada fan jackets.

via Instagram/@crisprosperi

Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby shower praises on Jordan Binnington

After the game, OT hero Connor McDavid praised Binnington for his goaltending masterclass. McDavid also hoped that the critics would stop doubting him because he had proven himself with his game:

“The moment doesn’t get to him,” McDavid said. “He made probably three or four all-world saves early in overtime to allow us to score the goal. So, all credit to him. Hopefully some of those haters will back off him, because honestly, he played great.” [H/T The Athletic]

Team captain Sidney Crosby was in awe of Binnington’s performance, saying he had no words to describe how incredible he was on the night:

“I don’t think I have enough words, to be honest with you,” Sidney Crosby said. “He was incredible. So much poise.”

With this latest performance, Jordan Binnington improved to 3-0 in winner-take-all games, adding to his legacy of excelling when everything is on the line. Despite ongoing criticism of Canadian goaltending, Binnington proved that when called upon, he could rise above the noise and simply do his job.

