Former NHLer and analyst Paul Bissonnette left an explicit comment for Team Canada's Jordan Binnington's doubters after the 4 Nations win.

Team Canada came out on top with a 3-2 overtime victory over the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off final. Before heading into the game, many fans cast doubts over Jordan Binnington's ability to perform in such a high-stakes showdown.

Nonetheless, Jordan Binnington silenced all his criticism by delivering a standout performance between the pipes, as many expected him to in the final. The St. Louis Blues goalie made 31 saves on 33 shots and posted a .939 SV%, helping Canada secure the title.

One person who was pumped up by Binnington's performance was none other than Paul Bissonnette. Biz took to X (formerly Twitter) to respond to Jordan Binnington's haters with an explicit comment.

"All the Jordan Binnington doubters can lick my nuts 😂😂😂. You forgot who he is when the chips are on the table. ⛄️[Canadian flag emoji]" Biz wrote.

Reacting to Connor McDavid's game-winning goal in overtime, Paul Bissonnette posted a video expressing his excitement.

"We're still the greatest hockey nation in the world, don't you f****n forget it, he said. " Who's your daddy?? MCJESUS. MCJESUS. Our Lord and saviour."

Bissonnette also directed some playful jabs at American fans, pointing out their shift in attitude after the tournament.

"Now they’re saying it was a nothing tournament 😂😂😂. You were talking all the smack all week. Don’t you forget who your hockey daddy is America."

Jordan Binnington's comments on 31-save performance at 4 Nations final

After leading Canada to victory over the United States in the 4 Nations final, Binnington reflected on the essence of sports.

With a gold medal around his neck and after making 31 saves, he emphasized the importance of using doubts as motivation, encouraging others to believe in themselves and find a way to succeed.

"As an athlete and a competitor, there’s always gonna be that doubt. You gotta use that as motivation and find a way and believe in yourself to get the job done," he said via Post.

Meanwhile, Nathan MacKinnon was named the MVP of the tournament after scoring a goal in the final and leading the competition with four goals.

