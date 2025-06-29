"Showered with so much love": Brad Marchand's sister Rebecca celebrates bridal shower ahead of destination wedding with fiancee Heather in Orvieto

Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand’s sister Rebecca is set to tie the knot with her fiancee Heather Tillsley in Orvieto, Italy, this summer. On Saturday, the couple celebrated their bridal shower with family and friends as part of the pre-wedding festivities.

Rebecca later shared a carousel of pictures from the event on her Instagram. One of the pictures showed Rebecca and Heather posing with Marchand’s mother Lynn. Rebecca and Heather were dressed in matching white outfits and hats, wearing golden “Bride” sashes across their outfits.

“Showered with so much love 👰🏻‍♀️🤍👰🏼‍♀️,” Rebecca captioned the post.

Another click just featured Rebecca and Heather standing side by side smiling in their coordinated white attire. A separate picture showed Heather holding a bridal shower gift bag labeled “From Miss to Mrs”.

One group photo captured all the guests gathered together in the venue with Rebecca and Heather kneeling in front. Another picture focused on two white cowboy hats labeled “Bride” decorated with sparkly lettering.

There was also a picture featuring the youngest member of the Marchand family wearing decorative headpieces. Rebecca also took a selfie with the Marchand kids and Lynn Marchand. The final image showed the couple walking through a hallway while pulling a suitcase.

Brad Machand’s sister and fiancee were on the ice during Stanley Cup Final celebrations

Brad Marchand’s sister Rebecca and her fiancee Heather Tilsley were on the ice at Amerant Bank Arena celebrating with him after the Florida Panthers won the 2025 Stanley Cup. The Panthers defeated the Edmonton Oilers in six games.

Marchand even shared a victory cigar with his soon-to-be sister-in-law Heather during the post-win celebrations. Rebecca snapped a picture of the iconic monet and shared it on her stories.

Marchand, who was traded from Boston earlier this season, scored six goals in the Final series including two in Game 5 and the double-overtime winner in Game 2. He finished the playoffs with 10 goals, 10 assists and a +17 rating in 23 games.

Last Thursday, Rebecca posted a series of photos on her Instagram stories showing more family celebrations with the Cup. One image showed Brad Marchand’s wife Katrina poolside with the trophy.

“Stanley and the gals,” Rebecca captioned one of the stories.

Another featured Katrina, Rebecca, Heather and a friend standing barefoot near the pool with the Cup. A third pic showed their parents Kevin and Lynn holding the Stanley Cup outside their house.

