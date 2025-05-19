Brad Marchand made a joke at Leafs Nation after the Florida Panthers' 6-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. The win came in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Second Round on Sunday at Scotiabank Arena.

During a postgame interview on NHL on TNT, Marchand spoke with the panel, including Paul Bissonnette and Anson Carter. Bissonnette asked about Florida’s strong first period and what helped them stay aggressive in the second.

"Yeah, we had the beLEAF." Marchand replied. (TS-3:15)

Bissonnette laughed at Brad Marchand's reply and immediately started doing a lap around the studio.

"But yeah, we did," Marchand said. "We just felt like if we could continue their game and kept going that way, we were heading down the right path. We just had to sustain that same pressure, and we ended up getting a couple bounces, which obviously made it nice."

Brad Marchand finished the night with one goal, two assists, and a plus-3 rating. These were his first points in a Game 7 since the 2019 playoffs.

He posted three goals and five assists in the seven-game series against Toronto. He now has three goals, nine assists, 19 hits, and a plus-11 rating in 12 playoff games this year.

Eetu Luostarinen also had one goal and two assists in the Game 7 win. Brad Marchand continues to contribute on Florida’s third line. He also continues to take shots at the Maple Leafs whenever he gets the chance.

The 2nd period made the difference for Brad Marchand and Panthers

The first period of Sunday's game between the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs ended without a goal. Both teams had similar shots on goal—Florida had 8 and Toronto had 7. Heading into the second period, the Panthers took control. They outshot the Leafs 18-5 and scored three goals to take over the game.

Seth Jones scored the first goal at 3:15 of the second period with a shot over Joseph Woll’s blocker. Anton Lundell made it 2-0 at 7:18, scoring on a rebound after Luostarinen deflected Marchand’s shot. Jonah Gadjovich made it 3-0 at 9:39, finishing a pass from A.J. Greer.

Max Domi got one back for the Leafs at 2:07 of the third period. But Luostarinen scored 47 seconds later to make it 4-1. Sam Reinhart added another at 9:24, and Marchand scored into an empty net at 16:57. Overall, the Panthers outshot the Leafs 34-20 in their home arena while playing a less physical game with zero penalties.

