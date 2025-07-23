  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Brad Marchand
  • Brad Marchand takes a lighthearted jab at Jack Hughes over "making a million bucks" comment

Brad Marchand takes a lighthearted jab at Jack Hughes over "making a million bucks" comment

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Jul 23, 2025 04:50 GMT
NHL: DEC 31 Bruins at Devils - Source: Getty
Brad Marchand takes a lighthearted jab at Jack Hughes over "making a million bucks" comment - Source: Getty

Florida Panthers star Brad Marchand took a lighthearted dig at New Jersey Devils' Jack Hughes.

Ad

This followed Hughes' comment about his rookie season, in which he expressed his dislike for it, having transitioned from high school and driven a car his parents had paid for to earning a million dollars the next season.

"I hated it. I was in high school, driving a car my parents paid for. Then the next year, you're making a million bucks," Hughes said via Hockeyforever on IG.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Marchand responded playfully to Hughes' quote, noting how tough it must have been to make a million dollars at 18.

"Tough making $1 million at 18."
Ad

Jack Hughes was drafted No.1 overall by the New Jersey Devils in the 2019 NHL draft. He had a challenging rookie year, recording 21 points through seven goals and 14 assists in 61 games.

Meanwhile, the Devils were a struggling team, finishing near the bottom of the Eastern Conference. The lack of team success likely compounded Hughes' challenges, as he didn't have a strong supporting cast to ease his transition from high school hockey to the NHL.

Ad

His candid reflection on “hating” his rookie season reveals the significant mental and emotional challenges he faced. Since then, Hughes has emerged as a cornerstone of the Devils.

Brad Marchand’s sarcastic comment about Hughes’ struggles likely highlighted the difficulties alongside the privilege of earning a million dollars at 18.

NHL analyst ranks Brad Marchand second to LeBron James as Toronto's biggest sports villain

During First Up’s Blind Rankings segment on Thursday morning, analysts Michael C. Augello and Dave Feschuk debated Toronto’s biggest sports villain. Feschuk quickly named LeBron James as the top villain.

Ad

Augello countered that Brad Marchand is equally villainous, noting his history as a persistent challenge for the Maple Leafs.

(0:50 onwards)

"Yeah, but Marchand, I mean, he's been a thorn in the side of the Leafs for years," Augello said. "He's got that reputation, you know, the dirty player, the agitator. And he's eliminated them from the playoffs multiple times."
Ad
Ad

Brad Marchand played a key role in assisting the Florida Panthers to back-to-back Stanley Cup titles. The 37-year-old veteran notched six crucial goals in as many games against the Oilers in the series.

Also Read: "Is that rat flavored?" "Living legend": Social media reacts as Panthers celebrate National Ice Cream Day with Brad Marchand artwork

About the author
Abhishek Dilta

Abhishek Dilta

Twitter icon

Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.

A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.

Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.

Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Dilta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications