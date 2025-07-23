Florida Panthers star Brad Marchand took a lighthearted dig at New Jersey Devils' Jack Hughes.This followed Hughes' comment about his rookie season, in which he expressed his dislike for it, having transitioned from high school and driven a car his parents had paid for to earning a million dollars the next season.&quot;I hated it. I was in high school, driving a car my parents paid for. Then the next year, you're making a million bucks,&quot; Hughes said via Hockeyforever on IG.Marchand responded playfully to Hughes' quote, noting how tough it must have been to make a million dollars at 18.&quot;Tough making $1 million at 18.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJack Hughes was drafted No.1 overall by the New Jersey Devils in the 2019 NHL draft. He had a challenging rookie year, recording 21 points through seven goals and 14 assists in 61 games.Meanwhile, the Devils were a struggling team, finishing near the bottom of the Eastern Conference. The lack of team success likely compounded Hughes' challenges, as he didn't have a strong supporting cast to ease his transition from high school hockey to the NHL.His candid reflection on “hating” his rookie season reveals the significant mental and emotional challenges he faced. Since then, Hughes has emerged as a cornerstone of the Devils.Brad Marchand’s sarcastic comment about Hughes’ struggles likely highlighted the difficulties alongside the privilege of earning a million dollars at 18.NHL analyst ranks Brad Marchand second to LeBron James as Toronto's biggest sports villainDuring First Up’s Blind Rankings segment on Thursday morning, analysts Michael C. Augello and Dave Feschuk debated Toronto’s biggest sports villain. Feschuk quickly named LeBron James as the top villain.Augello countered that Brad Marchand is equally villainous, noting his history as a persistent challenge for the Maple Leafs.(0:50 onwards)&quot;Yeah, but Marchand, I mean, he's been a thorn in the side of the Leafs for years,&quot; Augello said. &quot;He's got that reputation, you know, the dirty player, the agitator. And he's eliminated them from the playoffs multiple times.&quot;Brad Marchand played a key role in assisting the Florida Panthers to back-to-back Stanley Cup titles. The 37-year-old veteran notched six crucial goals in as many games against the Oilers in the series.Also Read: &quot;Is that rat flavored?&quot; &quot;Living legend&quot;: Social media reacts as Panthers celebrate National Ice Cream Day with Brad Marchand artwork