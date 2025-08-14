Brad Marchand uses his love for Dairy Queen Blizzards to help raise money for a noble cause

Florida Panthers star Brad Marchand helped the team win their second Stanley Cup this year. He scored six goals in the final series, including two game-winners. Marchand has long been a hero back in Nova Scotia, his home province. However, this year is even more special due to his success, and this was evident on Thursday.

Fans from his native province came to the Fall River Dairy Queen to see Marchand. They wanted autographs, photos, and a chance to meet the Panthers forward. The line to see Marchand was long. Fans waited for hours to meet him.

Brad Marchand visited as part of Dairy Queen’s Miracle Treat Day, a fundraising event that raises money for children’s hospitals in Canada. He has also visited patients at the IWK Health Centre in Halifax earlier in the day.

Speaking to the media, Marchand said helping children is extremely important to him.

"I love when there’s opportunities like this to be involved, especially with children’s charities," Marchand said (via saltwire.com). "Because it does hit home a lot having kids. It means a lot to be part of things like this. And I really enjoy doing things back home here in the Halifax area."

"I don’t get to do a ton. I don’t spend a lot of time here anymore. So to be able to do something like this is really special, it means a lot. And I don’t take it for granted," he added.

Brad Marchand also discussed his affection for Dairy Queen Blizzards, saying his family always stopped at DQ when he was a child. He still enjoys a Blizzard after training. He joked he might continue the treat for big games.

"That’s what I would look forward to," Marchand said. "I’d train for a month and then I’d say, 'All right, that’s what I’m going to have. That’s my cheat day.'"

At the DQ event, Marchand’s kindness was on full display. He posed for photos and signed autographs patiently.

Brad Marchand talked about winning his second Stanley Cup

Brad Marchand won his career's second Stanley Cup this year. He first won it in 2011 with the Boston Bruins. He said this win, after over a decade, felt different.

"It feels completely different,” Marchand said about winning the Cup in June (via nhl.com). "I have so much more respect and appreciation for how difficult it was to get here and how hard it is and the amount of things that need to go right to win. But everything has to line up perfectly."

"My situation is a perfect example of that. I shouldn’t have been here. But it worked out and I’m enjoying the hell out of it," he added.

Earlier in March, Brad Marchand was traded to the Panthers before the trade deadline, and he won his second cup. In July, he signed a six-year, $31.5 million contract with the Panthers to stay in Florida.

