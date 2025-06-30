“Leafs fans in shambles” “Six years for 37-year-old”: NHL fans react as Brad Marchand signs $32M contract extension with Panthers

The Florida Panthers re-signed forward Brad Marchand to a six-year, $32 million deal on Monday evening. The deal, initially reported by insider Elliotte Friedman, marks an impressive feat by Panthers GM Bill Zito to keep the team’s big three free agents in Florida.
The news of the deal set off a storm of fan reactions across X. Here’s a look at what fans had to say about Marchand’s extension.
“Six years for a 37-year-old,” one fan opined.
“LEAF FANS IN SHAMBLES,” this fan weighed in.
“LEAFS FANS WHAT HAPPENED LMFAOOOOOOOO,” another fan chimed in.
Meanwhile, other fans questioned the rationale behind Brad Marchand’s extension. Let’s check out what these fans wrote on X.
“So I'm guessing he's gonna retire before this contract ends and save the Panthers some money?” a fan commented.
“Why would you want a 43-year-old Marchand?? 😳,” this fan remarked.
“Signed until 43, but the Devils got killed for the Kovalchuk contract?” another fan wrote.
Following the deal, the Florida Panthers will have gone over the salary cap ceiling. However, it’s worth pointing out that teams are able to go over the cap limit by 10% during the offseason. That situation will buy the Panthers some time to clear cap space before training camp.
Brad Marchand’s a slight overpay for Florida Panthers
Rumblings around the NHL suggested that Brad Marchand could be in line for a hefty pay raise if he went to market.
He was coming off an eight-year deal with a $6.125 million AAV. But his performance in the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs prompted speculation that Marchand could fetch as much as $10 million AAV on the open market.
That assessment seemed somewhat overstated as The Athletic projected Marchand to get a two-year deal at $5.09 million AAV. Under that assumption, Marchand’s new six-year deal at $5.3 million AAV is a slight overpay.
While the AAV may not seem overwhelmingly high, the six years on the contract raised more than a few eyebrows. The Panthers, in all likelihood, inked Marchand to such a long-term deal in order to keep the AAV down.
The contract will take Marchand to his age-43 season. By most standards, it seems unlikely Marchand will play that long. But then again, athletes are playing at high levels well into their late 30s nowadays. So, it might not be a stretch to see Marchand hit the ice well after 40.
