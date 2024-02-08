It’s frustrating - Brady Tkachuk critical of Senators' recent performances as playoff hopes all but disappear

Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk had his say on the current performance of his team. Things are not looking particularly good for the Senators as they sit rock bottom of the Atlantic Division.

The 24-year-old winger spoke regarding their season and said:

“I think I can speak on behalf of the whole group: we all had high hopes for this year, high expectations, and that we’re not living up to it, it’s frustrating."

Brady Tkachuk mentioned while talking to the media:

"For me, what hurts the most is, I want to do this, not only for ourselves and our team, but for the community of Ottawa that has been waiting for a while ... They deserve it. I feel like I’ve disappointed a lot of loyal fans. So hopefully we can change it, and I very much believe that we can.”

Senators Head Coach draws parallel between Brady Tkachuk and his father Keith

Ottawa Senators coach Jacques Martin had high praise for Brady Tkachuk, comparing him to his father Keith. Martin said as per Boston Globe

“Brady, he’s a great player, but I think he’s still making improvements in his game and brings great leadership on our team. Well, he sure plays with an edge like his dad did. His dad was an outstanding player."

Brady himself mentioned how big of a compliment and motivating factor it is to be compared to his father. While talking to the media, he said:

"I understand [the comparisons], He’s known to be one of the best power forwards of all time. So, if somebody were to say that to me, I definitely take that as an honor and something that I use to motivate me to accomplish goals and kind of get up to his caliber. So, I’m lucky that I’m able to have him day in and day out to give me advice for stuff like that.”

The Ottawa Senators will face the Toronto Maple Leafs after the All-Star break.