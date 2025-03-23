Brady Tkachuk gets 100% honest about 4 Nations Face-Off’s impact on his leadership style

On Saturday, Brady Tkachuk talked about how the 4 Nations Face-Off has influenced his leadership. The tournament took place in February and Team USA lost 3-2 in overtime to Canada in the championship game which was held in Boston at TD Garden.

He shared his thoughts with Sportsnet's "Hockey Central" ahead of Ottawa’s game against the New Jersey Devils.

Sportsnet analyst Paul Bissonnette asked Tkachuk about his leadership inspiration. Tkachuk said the Four Nations tournament gave him a taste of big games and he wants more.

"Not gonna lie to you, ever since Four Nations, been addicted to those big game feelings and those are the biggest games I have ever played in and maybe want more," Tkachuk said. "Want to play that way, and playoffs and you can't look too far ahead."

Tkachuk added that every game should be treated like a Game 7, with full effort to win.

"It's all about treating every game as a game seven and doing whatever it takes to get job done," Tkachuk said.

Brady became Ottawa Senators captain on Nov. 5, 2021, three weeks after signing a seven-year $57.5 million contract. He played in the 4 Nations Face-Off for Team USA with his brother Matthew Tkachuk, under Auston Matthews’ captaincy.

This season, Brady has 28 goals and 26 assists in 67 games. He is averaging 18:23 of ice time per game and has 54 points, with a -1 plus/minus rating.

The Senators are fourth in the Atlantic Division with a 37-27-5 record. Tkachuk’s leadership and physical play are important for their playoff chances. He is on pace to score 64 points.

Brady Tkachuk shares his favorite memory from 4 Nations Face-Off

Brady Tkachuk talked about his experience at the 4 Nations Face-Off and what he learned from other top players. When asked about his favorite memory, he said that playing with some of the best in the league was special.

"It was just being with some of those guys that are best in the league," Tkachuk said on Saturday, via Sportsnet. "And for me is it was an opportunity just to learn from those guys as leaders, because everybody's a leader on the team.

"And I think that's the biggest takeaway that I had, and I feel like it's changed my perspective on a lot of things. You know, everything's not as bad as you seem, and just the resiliency that I know trying to bring here. I think it was (an) important lesson that I went there."

Tkachuk helped the Ottawa Senators win 3-2 against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

